GRAB YER POPCORN! Julie Kelly Just Verified Gretchen Whitmer's (and FBI's) WORST Nightmare Is Coming True

We knew Trump winning the White House would (eventually) result in SO SO SO many popcorn-worthy moments, and seeing this from Julie Kelly ... yes, yes this IS what we voted for.

Would love to see Gretchen Whitmer's face knowing this ...

I can confirm the White House is interested in reviewing the Whitmer fednapping case. — Julie Kelly 🇺🇸 (@julie_kelly2) May 25, 2025

You guys remember this, yes? During the lockdowns? Supposedly, a bunch of evil right-wingers wanted to kidnap Gretch? Yeah, something has always stunk to high Heaven about this, and it sounds like the FBI is going to dig into it and find out how they ... er ... how this group of people almost fednapped (kidnapped) the governor or Michigan.

Man, 2020 was an exceptionally stupid and horrible year, all around.

Now that we paid for you to come here and got you high and drunk. “Tell us what you want to do. Does this sound cool?” — Big Fish (@BigFish3000) May 25, 2025

Good…. The FBI basically planned it, cast it, directed it, and then acted shocked when it aired. Whole thing felt like a rejected Netflix pilot. — The Undercurrent (@NotTheirScript) May 25, 2025

Just got on here and was wondering what I missed…this is good 👀



Cuomo and Whitmer—two of the worst abusers of the Covid “lockdowns”-could be under investigation at the same time 😆 lol



karmas a funny thing — KK Berd 🇺🇸 (@keny_berd) May 25, 2025

Please please PLEASE add Ralph Northam to that list.

The same "plot" happened with my governor at the time...Ralph Northam👀 hope they look into him too — Mal (@jewpsy418) May 26, 2025

See?

Unfortunately, nothing ever happens. The DOJ is all talk. — ludiChris (@ludiChrisRod) May 26, 2025

Maybe some arrests this time? Maybe?

C'mon man, work with us.

