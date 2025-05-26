THERE It Is! Try Not to Get Whiplash During the Fast Pivot From...
GRAB YER POPCORN! Julie Kelly Just Verified Gretchen Whitmer's (and FBI's) WORST Nightmare Is Coming True

Sam J.
Sam J. | 9:50 AM on May 26, 2025
AP Photo/Paul Sancya

We knew Trump winning the White House would (eventually) result in SO SO SO many popcorn-worthy moments, and seeing this from Julie Kelly ... yes, yes this IS what we voted for. 

Would love to see Gretchen Whitmer's face knowing this ... 

You guys remember this, yes? During the lockdowns? Supposedly, a bunch of evil right-wingers wanted to kidnap Gretch? Yeah, something has always stunk to high Heaven about this, and it sounds like the FBI is going to dig into it and find out how they ... er ... how this group of people almost fednapped (kidnapped) the governor or Michigan.

Man, 2020 was an exceptionally stupid and horrible year, all around. 

Please please PLEASE add Ralph Northam to that list.

See?

Maybe some arrests this time? Maybe? 

C'mon man, work with us.

