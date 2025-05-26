WOW: Former Aide Admits EVERYTHING Biden Admin Tried to do to Trump IRONICALLY Fighting for Our dEmOcRaCy

Well, well, well, what do you know? Almost every so-called 'conspiracy theory' out there about the Biden administration has been proven true, especially since ol' Joe left the White House. We should have known Biden's closest circles, and the media protecting him, would be out in full force, trying to make bank from his failed, embarrassing, and corrupt AF administration but this is wild.

When even his former aides are giving him and other aides up?

Yikes.

...while running on the promise of sAvInG dEmOcRaCy pic.twitter.com/hZHe0Ou4mq — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) May 26, 2025

Yeah, we all knew this, but seeing it like this?

Damning.

What is even funnier yet is that their attempts to subvert and cover up in the name of "democracy" boomeranged on them and Trump won anyway. I hope they think long and hard about that while they are sitting in prison. — crzydoglady (@crzydoglad9594) May 26, 2025

Let's hope Washington DC Federal Prosecutor Jeanine Pirro is assigned this case. Don't give it to Bondi! We want results. — Greg (@mrrockywater) May 26, 2025

Louder for the people in back.

We want RESULTS.

“Undemocratic things” like stealing an election. — Joab Yarkoni (@balaganazo) May 26, 2025

*cough cough*

An Actual Coup … — Lawyerforlaws (@lawyer4laws) May 26, 2025

Democrats LOVE to project what they're doing onto Republicans. Just sayin'.

The entire party did. — Roger That (@Daddo1056331) May 26, 2025

But it was for the greater good and stuff.

Maybe?

We got nothin'.

So, they engaged in illegal activities — I am a... (@tjs683) May 26, 2025

Illegal. Unethical. Evil. Vile.

The list goes on and on.

