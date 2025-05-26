WOW: Former Aide Admits EVERYTHING Biden Admin Tried to do to Trump IRONICALLY Fighting for Our dEmOcRaCy

GRAB YER POPCORN! Julie Kelly Just Verified Gretchen Whitmer's (and FBI's) WORST Nightmare...
Sam J.
Sam J. | 8:55 AM on May 26, 2025
AP Photo/Susan Walsh

Well, well, well, what do you know? Almost every so-called 'conspiracy theory' out there about the Biden administration has been proven true, especially since ol' Joe left the White House. We should have known Biden's closest circles, and the media protecting him, would be out in full force, trying to make bank from his failed, embarrassing, and corrupt AF administration but this is wild.

When even his former aides are giving him and other aides up?

Yikes.

Yeah, we all knew this, but seeing it like this?

Damning.

Louder for the people in back.

We want RESULTS.

*cough cough*

Democrats LOVE to project what they're doing onto Republicans. Just sayin'.

But it was for the greater good and stuff.

Maybe?

We got nothin'.

Illegal. Unethical. Evil. Vile.

The list goes on and on.

