OF COURSE: Check Out How the Left Is Reacting to Horrific DC Murder of Innocent Israeli Embassy Staffers

We shouldn't be surprised that the people who cheered the guy who shot and killed an innocent healthcare CEO are now cheering a monster who gunned down two innocent Israel Embassy staffers, but ...we are.

Luckily, even covering horrible stories like this for a long, long time hasn't completely taken away our humanity.

A humanity that is lacking in far too many people these days, especially on the Left.

This is how they're reacting to the 'execution' of two Israeli diplomats in DC.

Watch:

Read the comments.



This is how the left is reacting to the execution of 2 Israeli diplomats in Washington, DC. pic.twitter.com/ajdRJfiJsv — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) May 22, 2025

No words.

When your heroes are horrible people, you MIGHT just be a horrible person yourself.

The next Luigi... — Jon Awe𝕏ome - Memento Mori 💀 🇺🇲 (@RealStarMan) May 22, 2025

Crazy how “Free Palestine” always seems to show up right after Jews get murdered. Not a movement. Just a mask for the same old hate. — The Undercurrent (@NotTheirScript) May 22, 2025

Is anyone surprised? — D.J. (@DJDeez35) May 22, 2025

Sadly, no.

That’s absolutely disgusting 🤬 — Lady Limbaugh (@lady_limbaugh) May 22, 2025

There has been too much hate brewing against the Jewish People. This must stop! It cannot be tolerated. — Sherri (@SherriVermaat) May 22, 2025

Crazy people are being brainwashed 24/7 through various people and sources claiming Israel is the villain.

And sadly, there are very real consequences to this hateful rhetoric.

