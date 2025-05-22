'EDUCATE Yourself!' Harmeet K. Dhillon SCHOOLS Rep Jasmine Crockett on What Is and...
Watching Marco Rubio Truth Nuking Dem Rep. Pramila Jayapal on Student Visas Will...
Gets WORSE: Just GUESS What Inspired the DC Shooter - He Explains It...
Time Machine? Graduating High Schoolers Answer Questions from Their Sixth Grade Selves in...
'BUT TRUUUUMP!' X Users BURY Chuck Todd for Trying to Scold Conservatives Over...
Suspect Arrested, Identified in Fatal Shooting of Two Israel Embassy Staffers at DC...
Thesaurus, What’s That? Independent Media ‘Organically’ ALL Use ‘Ambush’ to Describe Trump...
Dear Abby: Scott Jennings Lists Crimes Committed by Dem-Loved Illegal Aliens Trump Deporte...
Cancer, Genocide and Covid: Taylor Lorenz Gives Unhinged Statement To The New York...
‘Born to Run’ His Mouth: Trump Takes a Swing at Ranting Rocker Bruce...
VIP
Scan and Go: Is AI Turning Graduation Ceremonies into Grocery Store Self-Checkout Lanes?
Yosemite Sham: Mustachioed Man in a Skirt Unfurls Trans Flag at National Park...
Moaning Joe: Scarborough Says He Was Wrong About Biden’s Cognitive Decline but Doesn’t...
VIP
New Book Includes Writings by Queer and Trans Immigrants Who Oppose Border Controls

OF COURSE: Check Out How the Left Is Reacting to Horrific DC Murder of Innocent Israeli Embassy Staffers

Sam J.
Sam J. | 10:20 AM on May 22, 2025
Various

We shouldn't be surprised that the people who cheered the guy who shot and killed an innocent healthcare CEO are now cheering a monster who gunned down two innocent Israel Embassy staffers, but ...we are.

Advertisement

Luckily, even covering horrible stories like this for a long, long time hasn't completely taken away our humanity.

A humanity that is lacking in far too many people these days, especially on the Left.

This is how they're reacting to the 'execution' of two Israeli diplomats in DC.

Watch:

No words.

When your heroes are horrible people, you MIGHT just be a horrible person yourself.

Sadly, no.

Recommended

Watching Marco Rubio Truth Nuking Dem Rep. Pramila Jayapal on Student Visas Will Make Your Day
Doug P.
Advertisement

Crazy people are being brainwashed 24/7 through various people and sources claiming Israel is the villain.

And sadly, there are very real consequences to this hateful rhetoric.

============================================================

Related:

It Gets WORSE: DC Shooter's Alleged Manifesto Shows Those Pushing 'Genocide' Blood Libel INSPIRED Him

Come GET Some, Timmy! Acting ICE Director Ted Lyons Puts Tim Walz on BLAST for Comparing ICE to Gestapo

BRO. NO. Eric Swalwell Learns the HARD WAY Threatening the Trump Admin Over LaMonica McIver Is NOT Smart

Just DAMNING! Ex-Biden Aides Just Gave Joe Up, Admit They Knew He Was Not Only in Mental Decline

WOW! Biden's Granddaughter Naomi Goes OFF on Jake Tapper and His 'Fairy Smut' Book and We're Here FOR IT

============================================================

Tags: GUNMAN ISRAEL SHOOTER

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Watching Marco Rubio Truth Nuking Dem Rep. Pramila Jayapal on Student Visas Will Make Your Day
Doug P.
'EDUCATE Yourself!' Harmeet K. Dhillon SCHOOLS Rep Jasmine Crockett on What Is and Is NOT DOJ-Worthy
Sam J.
'BUT TRUUUUMP!' X Users BURY Chuck Todd for Trying to Scold Conservatives Over Biden's Decline
Grateful Calvin
Gets WORSE: Just GUESS What Inspired the DC Shooter - He Explains It All In His MANIFESTO (Screenshot)
Sam J.
Time Machine? Graduating High Schoolers Answer Questions from Their Sixth Grade Selves in Emotional Video
Warren Squire
Dear Abby: Scott Jennings Lists Crimes Committed by Dem-Loved Illegal Aliens Trump Deported to Sudan
Warren Squire

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Watching Marco Rubio Truth Nuking Dem Rep. Pramila Jayapal on Student Visas Will Make Your Day Doug P.
Advertisement