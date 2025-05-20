WOW! Biden's Granddaughter Naomi Goes OFF on Jake Tapper and His 'Fairy Smut' Book and We're Here FOR IT

As cranky as Democrats are with Jake Tapper and Alex Thompson about their new 'tell-all' Biden book, Aaron Rupar wants them to stop picking on their own side and go back to attacking Trump.

Advertisement

Because, of course, he does.

"Tapper and Thompson want to be the center of the conversation because it will help them sell books. But with daily assaults on our constitution by the current inhabitant of the WH, the rest of us have, or should have, more important things to focus on." https://t.co/RPleruhgwI — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) May 19, 2025

Yeah, more important things to focus on like, 'Orange man bad,' and 'ARGLE BARGLE RAR, TRUMP!'

Naomi Biden chimed in on Tapper and Thompson's book and HOOBOY you guys:

Just read a copy of this silly book, and if anyone is curious for a review from someone who lived it first-hand: this book is political fairy smut for the permanent, professional chattering class. The ones who rarely enter the arena, but profit from the spectacle of those that… https://t.co/nANtfNhEqI — Naomi Biden (@NaomiBiden) May 19, 2025

Her post continues:

... do. Put simply, it amounts to a bunch of unoriginal, uninspired lies written by irresponsible self-promoting journalists out to make a quick buck. It relies on unnamed, anonymous sources pushing a self-serving false narrative that absolves them of any responsibility for our current national nightmare. All of this at the expense of a man so completely good and honest that it is impossible for these people to ever understand the why or how of it all. There are real stories to be told and one day they will be. I suspect history will reward the truth.

Did we say, 'HOOBOY?' Yeah, we did.

Well, seeing this, we have to say 'HOOBOY' again so ... HOOBOY.

She is pissed.

Why didn’t your “good and honest” grandfather acknowledge your half-sister Navy? Seems like something a real piece of shit would do. — Lizzy Lou Who 🌷 (@_wintergirl93) May 20, 2025

It's a fair question.

You realize no one believes a word you’re saying, right? — John Cardillo (@johncardillo) May 19, 2025

All of the lying liars deserve one another.

That's the moral of this story.

============================================================

Related:

'Days of That CRAP Are OVER': Trump Responds to LaMonica McIver's Arrest As Only HE CAN and BOOM (Watch)

TWENTY (Count 'Em) Reasons the GOP Has Got to GET IT TOGETHER and Pass Trump's One, Big, Beautiful Bill

Cry HARDER: Community Notes NUKES Rep LaMonica McIver's Statement About Assault Charges and It's GLORIOUS

GTFO: CBS News Medical Contributor's Claim About Why Doctors REALLY 'Missed' Biden's Cancer Is a DOOZY

MANTRUM Alert! Kurt Eichenwald Goes After 'MAGA Morons' In Rage-Filled RANT About Biden's Cancer and ROFL

============================================================