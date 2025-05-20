'Days of That CRAP Are OVER': Trump Responds to LaMonica McIver's Arrest As...
VIP
CBS News CEO Steps Down Amid Trump Lawsuit

WOW! Biden's Granddaughter Naomi Goes OFF on Jake Tapper and His 'Fairy Smut' Book and We're Here FOR IT

Sam J.
Sam J. | 11:50 AM on May 20, 2025
Photo by Andy Kropa/Invision/AP

As cranky as Democrats are with Jake Tapper and Alex Thompson about their new 'tell-all' Biden book, Aaron Rupar wants them to stop picking on their own side and go back to attacking Trump.

Because, of course, he does.

Yeah, more important things to focus on like, 'Orange man bad,' and 'ARGLE BARGLE RAR, TRUMP!' 

Naomi Biden chimed in on Tapper and Thompson's book and HOOBOY you guys:

Her post continues:

... do. Put simply, it amounts to a bunch of unoriginal, uninspired lies written by irresponsible self-promoting journalists out to make a quick buck.

It relies on unnamed, anonymous sources pushing a self-serving false narrative that absolves them of any responsibility for our current national nightmare. All of this at the expense of a man so completely good and honest that it is impossible for these people to ever understand the why or how of it all. There are real stories to be told and one day they will be. I suspect history will reward the truth.

Did we say, 'HOOBOY?' Yeah, we did. 

Well, seeing this, we have to say 'HOOBOY' again so ... HOOBOY.

She is pissed.

It's a fair question.

All of the lying liars deserve one another.

That's the moral of this story.

Tags: BOOK JAKE TAPPER JOE BIDEN

