CBS News CEO Steps Down Amid Trump Lawsuit

'Days of That CRAP Are OVER': Trump Responds to LaMonica McIver's Arrest As Only HE CAN and BOOM (Watch)

Sam J.
Sam J. | 11:25 AM on May 20, 2025
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana

One of the things Trump's supporters like best about him is his no-nonsense way of responding to ridiculous things. He does not waste time being overly polite or saying things he doesn't mean because who has time for that, you know?

So while we aren't surprised to see his response to Dem Rep. LaMonica McIver's arrest, we are kinda sorta totally loving it.

And we know you will, too.

Watch this:

The day of that crap are OVER in this country.

FINALLY.

Leadership that cares more about the victims than the criminals. 

And as we all know, McIver has zero remorse for allegedly assaulting an ICE agent, going so far as to claim it's her job to do these things. Perhaps she's confused about what it is her job really consists of.

Last time we checked, we didn't see 'act like an unhinged lunatic and assault people' in her job description.

WOW! Biden's Granddaughter Naomi Goes OFF on Jake Tapper and His 'Fairy Smut' Book and We're Here FOR IT
Sam J.
Unfortunately, yes, yes, we saw her.

CUH-RAY-ZEE.

And if you needed a little reminder of what she did?

Thankfully, the days of 'that crap' are over.

Yes, yes we did vote for this.

