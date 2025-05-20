'Days of That CRAP Are OVER': Trump Responds to LaMonica McIver's Arrest As Only HE CAN and BOOM (Watch)

One of the things Trump's supporters like best about him is his no-nonsense way of responding to ridiculous things. He does not waste time being overly polite or saying things he doesn't mean because who has time for that, you know?

So while we aren't surprised to see his response to Dem Rep. LaMonica McIver's arrest, we are kinda sorta totally loving it.

And we know you will, too.

Watch this:

🚨Trump on the arrest of Dem Rep. LaMonica McIver who assaulted a federal agent outside a NJ ICE facility:



"Did you see her? She was out of control...The days of that crap are OVER in this country. We're gonna have LAW and ORDER." pic.twitter.com/yCvmOo004t — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) May 20, 2025

The day of that crap are OVER in this country.

FINALLY.

Leadership that cares more about the victims than the criminals.

And as we all know, McIver has zero remorse for allegedly assaulting an ICE agent, going so far as to claim it's her job to do these things. Perhaps she's confused about what it is her job really consists of.

Last time we checked, we didn't see 'act like an unhinged lunatic and assault people' in her job description.

JUST IN: President Trump fully supports charging Rep. LaMonica McIver for assaulting ICE agents in Newark:



“Give me a break. Did you see her? She was out of control! She was shoving federal agents. The days of that crap are over! We’re going to have law and order!”



Amen. pic.twitter.com/Hugv6H7GdV — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) May 20, 2025

Unfortunately, yes, yes, we saw her.

CUH-RAY-ZEE.

And if you needed a little reminder of what she did?

LaMonica assaulted DHS. She’s going to jail.pic.twitter.com/qdkamj3XXi — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) May 20, 2025

Thankfully, the days of 'that crap' are over.

Yes, yes we did vote for this.

