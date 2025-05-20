Investigate! Trump Says It’s Time We Learn Who Was in Charge of the...
Rep. James Comer Thinks They've Identified the Staffers Who Were Using Biden's Autopen

MANTRUM Alert! Kurt Eichenwald Goes After 'MAGA Morons' in Rage-Filled RANT About Biden's Cancer and ROFL

Sam J.
Sam J. | 9:30 AM on May 20, 2025
Meme

Wow. It's been a while since we wrote about Kurt 'Tentacles' Eichenwald. If you're new here, or simply don't remember the controversy around Mr. Eichenwald leaving a browser tab open in a screenshot, we would (not) encourage you to look it up. Honestly, most people who go through such a humiliating, embarrassing self-induced situation tend to slowly disappear from social media, and yet, he's still around. Oh, sure, he posts less but still around.

And apparently, looking for a fight over Biden's prostate cancer announcement.

Kurt is big mad at 'MAGA morons' for knowing Stage 4 prostate cancer that has mestasized to the bone doesn't just show up.

Look at this nonsense:

Since when is Eichenwald a doctor?

Hrm.

And inhuman MAGA?

HA HA HA HA.

We're not the ones who ... never mind. Ahem.

Oh, and then he went on to claim the majority of Democrats were kind after Trump was shot.

RIGHT?

FFS, we forgot how dumb this guy is.

Again, we won't mention his interest in tentacles.

Oops, we just did ... sorta.

Our bad.

*cough cough*

