MANTRUM Alert! Kurt Eichenwald Goes After 'MAGA Morons' in Rage-Filled RANT About Biden's Cancer and ROFL

Wow. It's been a while since we wrote about Kurt 'Tentacles' Eichenwald. If you're new here, or simply don't remember the controversy around Mr. Eichenwald leaving a browser tab open in a screenshot, we would (not) encourage you to look it up. Honestly, most people who go through such a humiliating, embarrassing self-induced situation tend to slowly disappear from social media, and yet, he's still around. Oh, sure, he posts less but still around.

And apparently, looking for a fight over Biden's prostate cancer announcement.

Kurt is big mad at 'MAGA morons' for knowing Stage 4 prostate cancer that has mestasized to the bone doesn't just show up.

Look at this nonsense:

For the morons: An aggressive prostate cancer is different than prostate cancer. It has a different cellular makeup, and often is not diagnosed before it's metastasized *because* it, unlike other prostate cancers, grows very fast. So drop the conspiracy theories, inhuman MAGA. — Kurt Eichenwald (@kurteichenwald) May 19, 2025

Since when is Eichenwald a doctor?

Hrm.

And inhuman MAGA?

HA HA HA HA.

We're not the ones who ... never mind. Ahem.

Oh, and then he went on to claim the majority of Democrats were kind after Trump was shot.

RIGHT?

When Trump was hit by an assassin's bullet, the # vast majority Dems - famous or not - came here & on liberal websites to offer good wishes & hopes for recovery. Now MAGA proves again their evil lack of humanity by laughing and spinning conspiracy theories about Biden's cancer. — Kurt Eichenwald (@kurteichenwald) May 19, 2025

FFS, we forgot how dumb this guy is.

Here is an example of the kind of things that were written by Democrats on the assassination attempt on Trump. This from Dailykos, one of the most liberal of political sites. Then look at MAGA sites today. Don't tell me there MAGA is "Christian." They are evil. pic.twitter.com/JoRYZ5Y0Ox — Kurt Eichenwald (@kurteichenwald) May 19, 2025

Again, we won't mention his interest in tentacles.

Oops, we just did ... sorta.

Our bad.

Crazy how all you constitutional scholars of last week are now Urology Oncologist experts this week. — Maximinus Thrax (AKA Pundit Paranoia) (@PunditParanoia) May 20, 2025

Kurt "I was watching tentacle porn as a joke" Eichenwald is a literal science denier. https://t.co/OdyxlOtzYz pic.twitter.com/AhKi1xeYGo — Ant Kibbutz (@_futuredays) May 20, 2025

*cough cough*

