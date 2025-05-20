Cry HARDER: Community Notes NUKES Rep LaMonica McIver's Statement About Assault Charges and It's GLORIOUS

As Twitchy readers know, Rep. LaMonica McIver is in BIG TROUBLE, having been charged with assault after allegedly putting her hands on ICE agents when she and other Democrat members of Congress decided to try to break into an ICE facility.

Advertisement

Remember when they were telling us nobody is above the law?

Welp, LaMonica just effed around and is finding out that's the truth.

Her statement is about as pathetic as you'd expect it to be:

My statement on the charges filed against me: pic.twitter.com/urxCAt1ZEc — Rep. LaMonica McIver (@RepLaMonica) May 20, 2025

Yes, she was just doing her job.

Sure.

Last time we looked at the job description for a representative, we didn't see anything about assaulting ICE agents when trying to make some sort of political statement about illegals. Oh, and the Community Notes on her statement are just damning.

First note: Video footage documented Rep. McIver (seen in red) assaulting and obstructing federal officers. Video Second note: Nowhere in the house rules is committing violence listed as a lawful oversight responsibility. Further, there is video proof of your violent behavior and striking the ICE agents.

The only other note we'd add is that she is NOT the victim in any of this.

Your lawful oversight responsibility includes throwing punches? Cry harder. — Stacey (@ScotsFyre) May 20, 2025

Let’s all sing together. 🎶🎤 “No one is above the law.” 🎵🎼 — Buzz Patterson (@BuzzPatterson) May 20, 2025

The charges don't distort your actions. You assaulted police officers and it is on video. pic.twitter.com/E2NJkLw09D — Shawn Farash (@Shawn_Farash) May 20, 2025

Oof. Not a great look for her.

Nobody is above the law, Representative McIver pic.twitter.com/5XoPCQ08X9 — Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) May 20, 2025

Let this serve as a reminder that karma is not a 'witch with a b' unless you are first.

============================================================

Related:

GTFO: CBS News Medical Contributor's Claim About Why Doctors REALLY 'Missed' Biden's Cancer Is a DOOZY

MANTRUM Alert! Kurt Eichenwald Goes After 'MAGA Morons' In Rage-Filled RANT About Biden's Cancer and ROFL

Oh, HONEY ... NO! Lefty Journo Tries Fact-Checking Trump Jr. on OBVIOUS Biden Joke and Becomes PUNCHLINE

HUM(E)BLED: Brit Hume SHUTS Dems Claiming Trump's Tax Cuts Only Benefit the Rich DOWN As Only HE Can

GIRD YOUR LOINS! Amy Curtis Goes OFF In SAVAGE Thread About Nags Insisting We Leave the Biden's ALONE

============================================================