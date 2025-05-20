Investigate! Trump Says It’s Time We Learn Who Was in Charge of the...
Rep. James Comer Thinks They've Identified the Staffers Who Were Using Biden's Autopen

Cry HARDER: Community Notes NUKES Rep LaMonica McIver's Statement About Assault Charges and It's GLORIOUS

Sam J.
Sam J. | 10:25 AM on May 20, 2025
AP Photo/Angelina Katsanis

As Twitchy readers know, Rep. LaMonica McIver is in BIG TROUBLE, having been charged with assault after allegedly putting her hands on ICE agents when she and other Democrat members of Congress decided to try to break into an ICE facility.

Remember when they were telling us nobody is above the law?

Welp, LaMonica just effed around and is finding out that's the truth.

Her statement is about as pathetic as you'd expect it to be:

Yes, she was just doing her job.

Sure.

Last time we looked at the job description for a representative, we didn't see anything about assaulting ICE agents when trying to make some sort of political statement about illegals. Oh, and the Community Notes on her statement are just damning.

First note: Video footage documented Rep. McIver (seen in red) assaulting and obstructing federal officers. Video

Second note: Nowhere in the house rules is committing violence listed as a lawful oversight responsibility. Further, there is video proof of your violent behavior and striking the ICE agents.

The only other note we'd add is that she is NOT the victim in any of this.

Oof. Not a great look for her.

Let this serve as a reminder that karma is not a 'witch with a b' unless you are first.

============================================================

