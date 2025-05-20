Just DAMNING! Ex-Biden Aides Just Gave Joe Up, Admit They Knew He Was Not Only in Mental Decline

We figured that once Biden was officially out of office, his 'tried and true' friends, family members, colleagues, and aide's would be front and center trying to spill their guts, hoping to save face, and maybe, just MAYBE make a buck of two from their stories.

Heck, see Jake Tapper ...

But wow, the rats have come out of the sunken ship ready to spill EVERY SINGLE drop of tea on their former 'boss'.

Like his former aides:

Ex-Biden aides suspect another cover-up after former president’s prostate cancer diagnosis https://t.co/QHDSADx2fP pic.twitter.com/ZPviXXfwEl — New York Post (@nypost) May 19, 2025

From the New York Post:

Stunned longtime aides to former President Joe Biden told The Post Monday that his stage 4 prostate cancer should have been caught long before it spread to his bones — and that they fear concern about public reaction delayed a possible diagnosis. “I do believe that they felt like something was going on, and were worried about it and kind of hedged around it for a little bit,” said one White House staffer who worked in close proximity to Biden, 82.

They all knew.

Another longtime aide to Biden questioned why his presidential physician, Dr. Kevin O’Connor, didn’t perform a Prostate-Specific Antigen (PSA) blood test, one of the most common ways to screen for prostate cancer. The test was not mentioned on Biden’s February 2024 physical report, his last such exam while in office. “A blood test has a paper trail. They probably just didn’t do the test. I think it would leak if he had a PSA test they tried to bury.”

And a paper trail was the LAST thing any of them wanted, that's for sure.

So yes, this smells like another cover-up from a party and administration that did nothing but lie to and gaslight Americans for four (or more) years.

“What’s ironic,” this person added, “is that if they didn’t give the president a PSA test because of the potential for optics of a possible false positive, that decision is ultimately going to lead to his death because they could have caught it earlier.” Medical experts said Monday that Biden likely had prostate cancer for years before it metastasized.

Imagine being so addicted to power that you'd put someone's life, even your own, at risk to keep it.

============================================================

