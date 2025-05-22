'EDUCATE Yourself!' Harmeet K. Dhillon SCHOOLS Rep Jasmine Crockett on What Is and...
New Book Includes Writings by Queer and Trans Immigrants Who Oppose Border Controls

Gets WORSE: Just GUESS What Inspired the DC Shooter - He Explains It All In His MANIFESTO (Screenshot)

Sam J.
Sam J. | 9:40 AM on May 22, 2025
AP Photo/Stefan Jeremiah

It appears the DC shooter who took the lives of two innocent Israeli embassy staff members has a manifesto where he explained why he opened fire on his victims. Considering this monster started chanting, 'Free Palestine' at the scene, we already had a pretty good guess.

Advertisement

But when you read what he wrote, it's that much worse.

And so many people need to answer for their violent rhetoric that clearly inspired him.

Take a look:

Paging Rashida Tlaib.

Paging AOC.

Paging Ayanna Pressley.

Paging Jamaal Bowman.

Paging Cori Bush.

Paging college campuses around the country.

Paging Hollywood.

Paging the media.

And if you'd like to look at his manifesto, Max provided a link.

Just. Awful.

It's as if they conveniently forget the reason Israel is attacking Palestine.

Advertisement

Sadly, the people taking part in this deadly rhetoric don't care.

Not even a little bit.

============================================================

