Gets WORSE: Just GUESS What Inspired the DC Shooter - He Explains It All In His MANIFESTO (Screenshot)

It appears the DC shooter who took the lives of two innocent Israeli embassy staff members has a manifesto where he explained why he opened fire on his victims. Considering this monster started chanting, 'Free Palestine' at the scene, we already had a pretty good guess.

Advertisement

But when you read what he wrote, it's that much worse.

And so many people need to answer for their violent rhetoric that clearly inspired him.

Take a look:

Everyone who pushed the "genocide" blood libel is responsible for the shooting in Washington.



You don't have to believe me. Ask the shooter. He wrote it in his manifesto. pic.twitter.com/Fz3iklHgIx — Max 📟 (@MaxNordau) May 22, 2025

Paging Rashida Tlaib.

Paging AOC.

Paging Ayanna Pressley.

Paging Jamaal Bowman.

Paging Cori Bush.

Paging college campuses around the country.

Paging Hollywood.

Paging the media.

And if you'd like to look at his manifesto, Max provided a link.

Just. Awful.

Dehumanisation of jews, nothing new — DeafProphet (@deafprophet) May 22, 2025

This is what a blood libel does, and many people are ok engaging with it. https://t.co/tN8vpvN7ny — ((( XX ))) 🎗️🤘🏼 (@_tybek_) May 22, 2025

It's as if they conveniently forget the reason Israel is attacking Palestine.

Everyone who has used the word "Genocide" is responsible. You were either maliciously spreading the like or you are carelessly spreading it without checking the facts for yourself.



Either way people are dead, and you helped encourage people that killing them was acceptable. https://t.co/vDUEuC6Uii — Ari Krauss (@AriKrauss) May 22, 2025

This Hate must end. This Violence must end. The Democrat party and academia must do some soul searching and do an immediate alteration of their hate creating tactics. Republicans and the citizenry at large must demand NO MORE! https://t.co/BSPwYp6pzZ — More Good Than Bad🌞 (@MikeBinkley12) May 22, 2025

Sadly, the people taking part in this deadly rhetoric don't care.

if the only "sane" thing for the pro-Hamas side to do is kill Jews, then the reverse is also true. The only sane thing for Jews to do is kill the pro-Hamas side.



I'm not sure they thought this through — Dr Strangetweet or How I Learned to Love the RT (@lone_rides) May 22, 2025

Not even a little bit.

============================================================

Related:

Come GET Some, Timmy! Acting ICE Director Ted Lyons Puts Tim Walz on BLAST for Comparing ICE to Gestapo

BRO. NO. Eric Swalwell Learns the HARD WAY Threatening the Trump Admin Over LaMonica McIver Is NOT Smart

Just DAMNING! Ex-Biden Aides Just Gave Joe Up, Admit They Knew He Was Not Only in Mental Decline

WOW! Biden's Granddaughter Naomi Goes OFF on Jake Tapper and His 'Fairy Smut' Book and We're Here FOR IT

Cry HARDER: Community Notes NUKES Rep LaMonica McIver's Statement About Assault Charges and It's GLORIOUS

============================================================