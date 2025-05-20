Come GET Some, Timmy! Acting ICE Director Ted Lyons Puts Tim Walz on BLAST for Comparing ICE to Gestapo

The more we see Tim Walz trying to campaign for 2028 (because we're pretty sure that's what he's trying to do), the more grateful we are that he and Kamala LOST bigly in November. This guy isn't just a tap-dancing train wreck. No no, he's a propaganda-spewing, violence-inciting d-bag.

One could even say he's dangerous.

Especially when he makes comments comparing ICE agents to the Gestapo.

Yeah, he sucks.

Acting ICE Driector Todd Lyons was seriously pissed about his comments and let him HAVE IT:

NEW: Acting ICE Director Todd Lyons responds to MN Governor Tim Walz's description of ICE as modern day "Gestapo".



"It seems that Mr. Walz prefers violent criminal aliens are released into Minnesota’s communities. If the governor doesn’t like the laws, he’s free to advocate that… — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) May 20, 2025

His post continues:

... that Congress change them, but he should refrain from putting ICE officers in danger by likening them to one of the most appalling groups in history. Assaults against ICE officers are up over 400% from this time period last year, and part of that is because politicians like Gov. Walz are careless with their politically motivated rhetoric. He should issue an immediate apology to the men and women protecting his communities. This abhorrent, dehumanizing and ignorant comment should not be tolerated."

And BOOM goes the dynamite.

They dehumanize ICE in the same manner they accuse us of dehumanizing illegal aliens.



Except in our case we aren’t dehumanizing.



We just ask for our laws be to be respected, by everyone. — Clint Buckingham (@clintbuckingham) May 20, 2025

Exactly.

They do the same with unborn babies.

Tim Walz is one of the worst actors I’ve ever seen in politics. — Molly Pitcher (@AmericanMama86) May 20, 2025

And considering we're talking about people like Eric Swalwell, Tim Kaine, and even Joe Biden, that's really saying something.

💯👏Walz is a danger to his own state's people. — robert baillie (@robertbaillie16) May 20, 2025

Seriously dodged a bullet, you guys.

Maybe two of them.

