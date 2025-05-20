MAN-MAiD Horrors: Canada's Assisted Suicide Targets KIDS (and 'Saves Time' on Mental Healt...
Sen. Tim Kaine Joins Sen. Van Hollen In the 'Marco Rubio Just Humiliated...
'Your Regret Confirms I'm Doing a Good Job:' Marco Rubio Absolutely NUKES Sen....
Hillary Clinton Better BUCKLE UP Because Buzz Patterson (and Monica Lewinsky!) Are Spillin...
Scott Jennings Laughs at Dem Julie Roginsky Comparing Biden’s Cognitive Scandal to Trump’s...
BRO. NO. Eric Swalwell Learns the HARD WAY Threatening the Trump Admin Over...
Just DAMNING! Ex-Biden Aides Just Gave Joe Up, Admit They Knew He Was...
WOW! Biden's Granddaughter Naomi Goes OFF on Jake Tapper and His 'Fairy Smut'...
'Days of That CRAP Are OVER': Trump Responds to LaMonica McIver's Arrest As...
VIP
TWENTY (Count 'Em) Reasons the GOP Has Got to GET IT TOGETHER and...
Investigate! Trump Says It’s Time We Learn Who Was in Charge of the...
Cry HARDER: Community Notes NUKES Rep LaMonica McIver's Statement About Assault Charges an...
GTFO: CBS News Medical Contributor's Claim About Why Doctors REALLY 'Missed' Biden's Cance...
MANTRUM Alert! Kurt Eichenwald Goes After 'MAGA Morons' in Rage-Filled RANT About Biden's...

Come GET Some, Timmy! Acting ICE Director Ted Lyons Puts Tim Walz on BLAST for Comparing ICE to Gestapo

Sam J.
Sam J. | 2:10 PM on May 20, 2025
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

The more we see Tim Walz trying to campaign for 2028 (because we're pretty sure that's what he's trying to do), the more grateful we are that he and Kamala LOST bigly in November. This guy isn't just a tap-dancing train wreck. No no, he's a propaganda-spewing, violence-inciting d-bag.

Advertisement

One could even say he's dangerous.

Especially when he makes comments comparing ICE agents to the Gestapo.

Yeah, he sucks.

Acting ICE Driector Todd Lyons was seriously pissed about his comments and let him HAVE IT: 

His post continues:

... that Congress change them, but he should refrain from putting ICE officers in danger by likening them to one of the most appalling groups in history. Assaults against ICE officers are up over 400% from this time period last year, and part of that is because politicians like Gov. Walz are careless with their politically motivated rhetoric. He should issue an immediate apology to the men and women protecting his communities. This abhorrent, dehumanizing and ignorant comment should not be tolerated."

And BOOM goes the dynamite.

Exactly.

They do the same with unborn babies.

Recommended

Hillary Clinton Better BUCKLE UP Because Buzz Patterson (and Monica Lewinsky!) Are Spillin' the Bubba Tea
Sam J.
Advertisement

And considering we're talking about people like Eric Swalwell, Tim Kaine, and even Joe Biden, that's really saying something.

Seriously dodged a bullet, you guys.

Maybe two of them.

============================================================

Related:

BRO. NO. Eric Swalwell Learns the HARD WAY Threatening the Trump Admin Over LaMonica McIver Is NOT Smart

Just DAMNING! Ex-Biden Aides Just Gave Joe Up, Admit They Knew He Was Not Only in Mental Decline

WOW! Biden's Granddaughter Naomi Goes OFF on Jake Tapper and His 'Fairy Smut' Book and We're Here FOR IT

'Days of That CRAP Are OVER': Trump Responds to LaMonica McIver's Arrest As Only HE CAN and BOOM (Watch)

Cry HARDER: Community Notes NUKES Rep LaMonica McIver's Statement About Assault Charges and It's GLORIOUS

============================================================

Tags: ICE TIM WALZ

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Hillary Clinton Better BUCKLE UP Because Buzz Patterson (and Monica Lewinsky!) Are Spillin' the Bubba Tea
Sam J.
Sen. Tim Kaine Joins Sen. Van Hollen In the 'Marco Rubio Just Humiliated Us' Club (WATCH)
Amy Curtis
'Your Regret Confirms I'm Doing a Good Job:' Marco Rubio Absolutely NUKES Sen. Van Hollen From Orbit
Amy Curtis
MAN-MAiD Horrors: Canada's Assisted Suicide Targets KIDS (and 'Saves Time' on Mental Health Appointments)
Amy Curtis
Scott Jennings Laughs at Dem Julie Roginsky Comparing Biden’s Cognitive Scandal to Trump’s Weight
Warren Squire
BRO. NO. Eric Swalwell Learns the HARD WAY Threatening the Trump Admin Over LaMonica McIver Is NOT Smart
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Hillary Clinton Better BUCKLE UP Because Buzz Patterson (and Monica Lewinsky!) Are Spillin' the Bubba Tea Sam J.
Advertisement