HAAA! S.E. Cupp Scolds the LEFT for Holding Jake Tapper Accountable and WOW, Was THAT Ever Dumb

S.E. Cupp is angrier at people on the Left for calling Jake Tapper OUT than she is about the fact that the media deliberately lied to Americans for years to protect Joe Biden. And it's not that she's necessarily mad about the book, no, no, she's mad because it 'strengthens Trump.'

We can't even make this level of unhinged TDS up.

And scolding the Left? Heh.

You can be mad at “The Book” bc you’d rather be talking about how bad Trump is. I get it. But just know, every attack on journalism makes Trump stronger. This is exactly what he wants, it’s by design. Like every Authoritarian, he wants to be the only trusted source. So you can… — S.E. Cupp (@secupp) May 21, 2025

Post continues:

... feed him, or you can thwart him. Seeing a lot on the left feeding him right now.

She's still broken, after all of these years.

It's sort of impressive in a really sad and embarrassing way.

You’re doing great. Keep demanding people refrain from criticizing your profession. Should work out for you eventually. https://t.co/tjMdDiwuze — Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) May 21, 2025

Nothing says you can trust journalists like one of them saying not to hold another accountable because it helps the president.

Yeah.

I didn't realize grifter was a profession. — Rabiddogg (@Rabiddogg) May 22, 2025

Those cool frames and the cute babe conservative vibe that became the fashion a couple decades ago (and still unfortunately continues) got her a following she's now using to bite the hand that fed her.

The good news is that she is now totally irrelevant. — Bob Maistros 🇮🇱 (@BobMaistros) May 22, 2025

She is clueless. Am ashamed I kind of liked her years ago. — highplainsdrifter (@ChargeMeLater) May 21, 2025

Same, bro. Same.

============================================================

============================================================