HAAA! S.E. Cupp Scolds the LEFT for Holding Jake Tapper Accountable and WOW, Was THAT Ever Dumb

Sam J.
Sam J. | 12:35 PM on May 22, 2025
Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

S.E. Cupp is angrier at people on the Left for calling Jake Tapper OUT than she is about the fact that the media deliberately lied to Americans for years to protect Joe Biden. And it's not that she's necessarily mad about the book, no, no, she's mad because it 'strengthens Trump.'

We can't even make this level of unhinged TDS up.

And scolding the Left? Heh.

Post continues:

... feed him, or you can thwart him. Seeing a lot on the left feeding him right now.

She's still broken, after all of these years.

It's sort of impressive in a really sad and embarrassing way.

Nothing says you can trust journalists like one of them saying not to hold another accountable because it helps the president.

Yeah.

