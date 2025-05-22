Watching Marco Rubio Truth Nuking Dem Rep. Pramila Jayapal on Student Visas Will...
New Book Includes Writings by Queer and Trans Immigrants Who Oppose Border Controls

'EDUCATE Yourself!' Harmeet K. Dhillon SCHOOLS Rep Jasmine Crockett on What Is and Is NOT DOJ-Worthy

Sam J.
Sam J. | 10:45 AM on May 22, 2025
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

Long before Jasmine Crockett started making a fool of herself daily, we used to joke about AOC oeliberately being moronic for attention. Sort of like a really warped and annoying piece of performance art. Right?

Welp, we're starting to wonder the same thing about Crockett.

It all started here:

So the DOJ has figured out it has no business in local police work reform.

Makes sense.

Which is probably why Crockett started bleating on and on about it.

Her stupid post continues:

Feels less like justice—and more like protecting politics over people.

And if anyone knows about putting politics over people, it's Crockett.

Luckily, Harmeet K. Dhillon was paying attention and chimed in:

Pretty sure the only way for Crockett to get educated is if Dhillon breaks out the puppets and crayons.

