'EDUCATE Yourself!' Harmeet K. Dhillon SCHOOLS Rep Jasmine Crockett on What Is and Is NOT DOJ-Worthy

Long before Jasmine Crockett started making a fool of herself daily, we used to joke about AOC oeliberately being moronic for attention. Sort of like a really warped and annoying piece of performance art. Right?

Welp, we're starting to wonder the same thing about Crockett.

It all started here:

BREAKING: The Justice Department said it is moving to drop police reform agreements reached with the cities of Louisville and Minneapolis, which were intended to address allegations of systemic unconstitutional policing and civil rights violations. https://t.co/sXzaIIlS8r — ABC News (@ABC) May 21, 2025

So the DOJ has figured out it has no business in local police work reform.

Makes sense.

Which is probably why Crockett started bleating on and on about it.

The DOJ found that police in Louisville and Minneapolis were violating people’s civil rights—so they created a plan to fix it, with rules the departments had to follow.



Now Trump’s DOJ wants to shut it down… like Breonna Taylor and George Floyd’s lives didn’t mean a damn thing.… https://t.co/4UaeUVzbtE — Congresswoman Jasmine Crockett (@RepJasmine) May 21, 2025

Her stupid post continues:

Feels less like justice—and more like protecting politics over people.

And if anyone knows about putting politics over people, it's Crockett.

Luckily, Harmeet K. Dhillon was paying attention and chimed in:

Congresswoman, educate yourself. Minnesota is already under a state consent decree, and Louisville is hiring its own monitor. Both cities have changed their police practices. Dusted and done. The Federal Government is not the answer to everything-- hardly anything, in fact! https://t.co/OYBKdYR1Gd — Harmeet K. Dhillon (@HarmeetKDhillon) May 21, 2025

Pretty sure the only way for Crockett to get educated is if Dhillon breaks out the puppets and crayons.

============================================================

============================================================