Ilhan Omar CONDEMNS DC Shooting ... JUST KIDDING. Here's What She Really Did and Said (Watch)

Sam J.
Sam J. | 1:10 PM on May 22, 2025
AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib

There are a few timelines we've been watching today to see how they respond to the horrific DC shooting of two innocent Israeli Embassy staffers, and one of those timelines belongs to Ilhan Omar. The big one, of course, is Rashida Tlaib, whose account remains silent ... which is no big surprise since his manifesto talks about the 'blood libel' rhetoric inspiring his actions.

Ilhan Omar was actually asked on camera ... and just guess what she did.

Watch:

'I'm going to go, for now.' 

What?

Not even something like, 'This was wrong. This should not have happened?' Just that she was 'going for now'?!

Classy, Omar.

Always so classy.

Ahem.

That's a really good question.

Not us!

THERE it is!

Tags: ANTI-SEMITE MURDER SHOOTING ILHAN OMAR

