Ilhan Omar CONDEMNS DC Shooting ... JUST KIDDING. Here's What She Really Did and Said (Watch)

There are a few timelines we've been watching today to see how they respond to the horrific DC shooting of two innocent Israeli Embassy staffers, and one of those timelines belongs to Ilhan Omar. The big one, of course, is Rashida Tlaib, whose account remains silent ... which is no big surprise since his manifesto talks about the 'blood libel' rhetoric inspiring his actions.

Ilhan Omar was actually asked on camera ... and just guess what she did.

Watch:

🚨 JUST IN: Ilhan Omar REFUSES to condemn the assassination of Israeli diplomats in DC last night



Omar is an ISLAMIC TERRORlST who needs to be deported back to Somalia.



NOT IN CONGRESS. pic.twitter.com/sstQadHDQg — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) May 22, 2025

'I'm going to go, for now.'

What?

Not even something like, 'This was wrong. This should not have happened?' Just that she was 'going for now'?!

Classy, Omar.

Always so classy.

This the lady that married her brother?? — American AF 🇺🇸 (@iAnonPatriot) May 22, 2025

Ahem.

The entire squad needs to gtfo — One Bad Dude (@OneBadDude_) May 22, 2025

why does the USA tolerate this??? — Downgraded (@BayStateBanter) May 22, 2025

That's a really good question.

"Im going to go for now"...



Hopefully she means back to Somalia where her allegiances lie — BigC (@BigCFinancial) May 22, 2025

Who's surprised? Nobody! — Billie Marie (@TheBillieMarie) May 22, 2025

Not us!

Everyone already knows what she will say about the murderous actions that she and her ilk are deliberately stirring up - “Some people did something”. — LoneWolf907 (@LoneWolf907) May 22, 2025

THERE it is!

