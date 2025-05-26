Here’s the Hilarious List of What Insane Lefties Claim Is In Trump's Big,...
HA! Remember the WH Cocaine?! Dan Bongino Shares Lengthy FBI Update That Should TERRIFY Hunter Biden

Sam J.
Sam J. | 10:45 AM on May 26, 2025
Screenshots from alleged iCloud "leak" of Hunter Biden videos.

One of the things we liked about Trump's campaign was the promise of transparency. And while there are things we are still waiting for from certain members of his administration (looking at you, Pam Bondi), the updates from Dan Bongino about what the FBI is currently working on have been so refreshing.

Like many of you, we are still waiting for action BUT compared to years of lies, gaslighting, and projection from the Biden administration, we'll take this from the FBI.

Especially the part about the cocaine they found in the White House.

Remember that?!

His Post Continues:

-The Director and I will have most of our incoming reform teams in place by next week. The hiring process can take a little bit of time, but we are approaching that finish line. This will help us both in doubling down on our reform agenda. 

-Shortly after swearing in, the Director and I evaluated a number of cases of potential public corruption that, understandably, have garnered public interest. We made the decision to either re-open, or push additional resources and investigative attention, to these cases. These cases are the DC pipe bombing investigation, the cocaine discovery at the prior administration’s White House, and the leak of the Supreme Court Dobbs case. I receive requested briefings on these cases weekly and we are making progress. If you have any investigative tips on these matters that may assist us then please contact the FBI. 

HERE WE GO!

-The Director and I have done only one media interview together. We decided early on to limit our media footprint overall in order to keep the attention on the work being done. There are both positives and negatives to this approach. We have chosen to communicate, in writing, on this platform to fill some of the inevitable information vacuums. I try to read as much of your feedback as possible but the workday is busy, and my office is a SCIF with limited phone access. In response to feedback, both positive and negative, from our interview last week we will be releasing more information which will further clarify answers to some of the questions asked in the interview. 

Thank you for all of your support. God bless America and all those who defend Her.

Amen.

============================================================

