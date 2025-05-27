OK, THIS Is Funny! POLITICO Thinks These 'Fresh Faces' on a 'Shadow Cabinet'...
Biden Aide Shares Dems' Thinking Behind Getting Biden Elected and It's Even MORE Evil Than We Thought

Sam J.
Sam J. | 10:00 AM on May 27, 2025
AP Photo/Susan Walsh

As Twitchy readers know, now that Biden is out of the Oval Office, his most trusted aides, associates, and friends are coming forward to admit to everything we already knew.

He should never have been president.

He was not mentally or physically fit.

He didn't call the shots.

And instead of calling any of this out at the time, they sat back like cowards and allowed their treasonous behavior to destroy our economy and country. 

Post continues:

The book also alleges that a trio of senior political veterans were the core decision-makers—Mike Donilon, Steve Ricchetti, and Bruce Reed—and they worked with Jill Biden and Hunter Biden to run the show. Former senior adviser to the president Annie Tomasini and former White House chief of staff Ron Klain were also "at times" part of the group.

One passage in the book relays the thought process from an unnamed Biden aide at the time: "[Biden] just had to win, and then he could disappear for four years. He'd only have to show proof of life every once in a while…His aides could pick up the slack."

"These aides were not even Senate-confirmed aides," co-author Alex Thompson expressed during a Fox News interview. "These are White House aides, these were unelected people."

Acted 'undemocratically.'

AKA treason.

What makes this even more infuriating is the thousands of Americans they arrested for supposedly staging an insurrection ...

Just freakin' evil.

Buh-buh-bingo.

Except, of course, they all knew.

Which makes this entire situation even worse.

