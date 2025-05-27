OWNED! Mollie Hemingway Shuts CBS DOWN for Trying to Fear-Monger Around NEW COVID Variant As Only SHE Can

We're not entirely sure why CBS News or any outlet would think Americans would trust them when reporting about anything COVID-related, and yet here we are.

Advertisement

They so badly want to scare people ...

COVID variant NB.1.8.1 has hit the U.S. Here's what to know about symptoms, new booster vaccine restrictions and more. https://t.co/270FIGM1YD — CBS News (@CBSNews) May 27, 2025

... and nobody is buying their bullshiznit.

Not even a little bit.

From CBS News:

Cases of the new COVID-19 variant NB.1.8.1, linked to a large surge in China, have been detected in multiple locations across the United States, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The earliest cases in the U.S. date back to late March and early April, and were detected through a screening program at airports for arriving international travelers. "CDC is aware of reported cases of COVID-19 NB.1.8.1 in China and is in regular contact with international partners," a CDC spokesperson said in a statement last week. The spokesperson said that, so far, too few U.S. sequences have been reported of NB.1.8.1 to be included in the agency's variant estimates dashboard. But hospitalizations abroad have raised questions about the new variant, its symptoms and more.

Yeah. No.

Not happening.

Not no way, no no how.

Mollie Heminway perhaps said it best:

You would be the last people on earth I’d trust to tell me what I needed to know. — Mollie (@MZHemingway) May 27, 2025

THIS.

We assume she's talking about the lamestream media in general, but then again, CBS News is really only outdone by MSNBC when it comes to being horrible, and even that's close. Then again, she could be slamming the CDC as well because as we all know, they SUCK.

Bigly.

============================================================

Related:

Won't Someone PLEASE Think of the Poor, Sad, OVERWORKED Starbucks Employee?!?!?! Heh. (Watch)

Drew Holden Uses Old NPR Post to Remind Them WHY They Deserve to Lose Their FUNDING and It's PERFECTION

WHOA! Sounds Like They May Know Who Leaked Dobbs and OF COURSE, They're Totally Anti-Trump Connected

WATCH Debbie Wasserman-Schultz Melt DOWN When She Can't Answer Question About How Unpopular Dems Are

Julie Kelly Sets Lefty Lying LIAR Claiming J6'ers Received Due Process STRAIGHT In Savagely HONEST Post

============================================================