Adam Full-Of Schiff Scolds Trump for Not Protecting the Whole Country and HOOBOY...
Jasmine Crockett's Take on Trump's Mental Fitness Will Make Your Head Spin
VIP
Won't Someone PLEASE Think of the Poor, Sad, OVERWORKED Starbucks Employee?!?!?! Heh. (Wat...
Cry MORE, Fang-Banger! Eric Swalwell Gets WAY More Than He Bargains for SCOLDING...
Drew Holden Uses Old NPR Post to Remind Them WHY They Deserve to...
WHOA! Sounds Like They May Know Who Leaked Dobbs and OF COURSE, They're...
WATCH Debbie Wasserman-Schultz Melt DOWN When She Can't Answer Question About How Unpopula...
Julie Kelly Sets Lefty Lying LIAR Claiming J6'ers Received Due Process STRAIGHT In...
Dude. No: Could Brian Stelter's 1st Amendment White-Knighting for NPR Be Any More...
WOW: Anonymous, Longtime Biden Aide Shares 'Thought-Process' Behind Electing Biden and It...
OK, THIS Is Funny! POLITICO Thinks These 'Fresh Faces' on a 'Shadow Cabinet'...
Trump Pardons Former Sheriff Scott Jenkins to Counter Biden’s ‘Corrupt and Weaponized’ Dep...
VIP
All Gave Some, Some Gave All: Some of My Favorite Tributes Honoring Memorial...
Dem Strategist: ‘Authenticity’ Is Key to Male Voters as Party Burns $20M on...

OWNED! Mollie Hemingway Shuts CBS DOWN for Trying to Fear-Monger Around NEW COVID Variant As Only SHE Can

Sam J.
Sam J. | 1:55 PM on May 27, 2025
Meme

We're not entirely sure why CBS News or any outlet would think Americans would trust them when reporting about anything COVID-related, and yet here we are. 

Advertisement

They so badly want to scare people ... 

... and nobody is buying their bullshiznit.

Not even a little bit.

From CBS News:

Cases of the new COVID-19 variant NB.1.8.1, linked to a large surge in China, have been detected in multiple locations across the United States, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The earliest cases in the U.S. date back to late March and early April, and were detected through a screening program at airports for arriving international travelers.

"CDC is aware of reported cases of COVID-19 NB.1.8.1 in China and is in regular contact with international partners," a CDC spokesperson said in a statement last week.

The spokesperson said that, so far, too few U.S. sequences have been reported of NB.1.8.1 to be included in the agency's variant estimates dashboard.

But hospitalizations abroad have raised questions about the new variant, its symptoms and more.

Yeah. No.

Not happening.

Not no way, no no how.

Mollie Heminway perhaps said it best:

Recommended

WHOA! Sounds Like They May Know Who Leaked Dobbs and OF COURSE, They're Totally Anti-Trump Connected
Sam J.
Advertisement

THIS.

We assume she's talking about the lamestream media in general, but then again, CBS News is really only outdone by MSNBC when it comes to being horrible, and even that's close. Then again, she could be slamming the CDC as well because as we all know, they SUCK.

Bigly.

============================================================

Related:

Won't Someone PLEASE Think of the Poor, Sad, OVERWORKED Starbucks Employee?!?!?! Heh. (Watch)

Drew Holden Uses Old NPR Post to Remind Them WHY They Deserve to Lose Their FUNDING and It's PERFECTION

WHOA! Sounds Like They May Know Who Leaked Dobbs and OF COURSE, They're Totally Anti-Trump Connected

WATCH Debbie Wasserman-Schultz Melt DOWN When She Can't Answer Question About How Unpopular Dems Are

Julie Kelly Sets Lefty Lying LIAR Claiming J6'ers Received Due Process STRAIGHT In Savagely HONEST Post

============================================================

Tags: CBS MOLLIE HEMINGWAY COVID

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

WHOA! Sounds Like They May Know Who Leaked Dobbs and OF COURSE, They're Totally Anti-Trump Connected
Sam J.
Adam Full-Of Schiff Scolds Trump for Not Protecting the Whole Country and HOOBOY That's a LOTTA Backfire
Sam J.
Drew Holden Uses Old NPR Post to Remind Them WHY They Deserve to Lose Their FUNDING and It's PERFECTION
Sam J.
WATCH Debbie Wasserman-Schultz Melt DOWN When She Can't Answer Question About How Unpopular Dems Are
Sam J.
Julie Kelly Sets Lefty Lying LIAR Claiming J6'ers Received Due Process STRAIGHT In Savagely HONEST Post
Sam J.
Cry MORE, Fang-Banger! Eric Swalwell Gets WAY More Than He Bargains for SCOLDING Trump for Golfing (Vid)
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
WHOA! Sounds Like They May Know Who Leaked Dobbs and OF COURSE, They're Totally Anti-Trump Connected Sam J.
Advertisement