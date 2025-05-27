Drew Holden Uses Old NPR Post to Remind Them WHY They Deserve to Lose Their FUNDING and It's PERFECTION

Cry MORE, Fang-Banger! Eric Swalwell Gets WAY More Than He Bargains for SCOLDING...
Sam J.
Sam J. | 12:30 PM on May 27, 2025
Twitchy/Meme

As Twitchy readers know, NPR is big mad that Trump has cut off their funding and has filed a lawsuit claiming he's violating their First Amendment rights or something. You know, we have looked and looked and looked, and no matter how hard we try to find it, there simply isn't anything written about having a right to taxpayer funding.

Maybe if they were so concerned about their money, they shouldn't have taken a side politically and worked to help one party get elected.

Taxpayers shouldn't have to fund pro-Democrat propaganda, and we're not even sorry for saying so.

Drew Holden, the master of receipts, was good enough to remind us all just how bad NPR really has been with a screenshot of their own post.

Boo and YAH.

Ooooh, another good one.

Well, not good, but bad, really. At least for NPR.

But you know, Trump is the problem because First Amendment and stuff.

Don't look at us, man, we just work here.

Not entirely sure we'd call what they do journalism.

Guess we'll see how things work out for our NPR pals in court.

Willing to bet there's not enough popcorn on the planet for how entertaining this could be.

============================================================

Tags: BIDEN FUNDING NPR TRUMP

