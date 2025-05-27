WHOA! Sounds Like They May Know Who Leaked Dobbs and OF COURSE, They're Totally Anti-Trump Connected

Well, well, well ... what do we have here?

Sheldon Snook (which sounds like a name of a character in a fictional book) is why they suspect leaked the Dobbs decision. Of course, Snook is married to Mary McCord who has been working to get Trump for a long, long time.

Advertisement

You know what, just take a look at this:

It sure is looking like Sheldon Snook leaked the Dobbs decision.



He is the husband of Mary McCord who’s the center of every op to get Trump.



Snook was on John Roberts’s staff.



Roberts protected Snook because he wanted to damage Trump.



Just like Roberts protected the Ukraine… pic.twitter.com/7JaRv67HkA — Tony Seruga (@TonySeruga) May 27, 2025

Post continues:

... impeachment whistleblower. Remember Roberts is besties with Norm Eisen. Chief Justice Roberts’ Secret Friendship with Trump Prosecutor Ally Norm Eisen Exposed Roberts didn’t just bump into Eisen at a D.C. cocktail party. No, these two are apparently such “good pals” that Roberts jetted off to the Czech Republic for a week-long sleepover at Eisen’s lavish 150-room palace. It’s straight from the mouth of Norm Eisen himself—the very same man who practically wrote the Deep State’s instruction manual on how to destabilize political opponents via color revolutions, lawfare, and weaponized legal warfare against President Trump. But wait, there’s more (no wonder the 2020 election fraud cases went nowhere): REVEALED: Chief Justice John Roberts Caught in Secretive, Invite-Only Club of Elite Judges and Lawyers That Includes James Boasberg, Beryl Howell, Amit Mehta and Ketanji Brown Jackson



This. Is. Nuts.

Keep going.

However, the leak backfired when radical leftest lunatics began doxing and publishing Justices home addresses and even threatening their families. As a result, it become very obvious Amy Coney Barrett and Brett Kavanaugh were compromised out of fear from themselves and their families. If you do not seriously believe these judges are scared to death to rule against the administrative and intelligence states, you’re simply not paying attention. Look at what happened to SCOTUS, Justice Brett Kavanaugh, on June 8, 2022, Nicholas Roske traveled to his home with zero difficulty, with plans to break in Kavanaugh's home, kill him, and then commit suicide. This was a direct result of the Dobbs decision leak. Even the Senate Majority Leader, Chuck Schumer threatened the court with zero repercussions. "You have released the whirlwind, and you will pay the price," the senator from New York said of SCOTUS Justices. And when protestors began harassing Justices at their homes, pretty much nothing was done.

Don't mind us, we're just adjusting our tinfoil hat.

Guys, things we used to assume were just crazy conspiracy theories have proven to be true so many times ...

Advertisement

This sounds totally feasible. We shall see.

============================================================

Related:

WATCH Debbie Wasserman-Schultz Melt DOWN When She Can't Answer Question About How Unpopular Dems Are

Julie Kelly Sets Lefty Lying LIAR Claiming J6'ers Received Due Process STRAIGHT In Savagely HONEST Post

Dude. No: Could Brian Stelter's 1st Amendment White-Knighting for NPR Be Any More Hilariously SHAMELESS?

WOW: Anonymous, Longtime Biden Aide Shares 'Thought-Process' Behind Electing Biden and It Gets Even WORSE

OK, THIS Is Funny! POLITICO Thinks These 'Fresh Faces' on a 'Shadow Cabinet' Will Win Back Power for DEMS

============================================================