Ten Points for Gryffindor! HBO Announces Casting for Harry, Ron, and Hermione

A little over a month ago, 'Harry Potter' fans were displeased with the HBO series' casting of Paapa Essiedu as Hogwarts Potions professor Severus Snape. It is, in this writer's opinion, intentionally provocative and casts an unnecessary woke racial lens over the beloved wizarding tale.

Today, Variety announced the big casting. Here are the three kids who will bring Harry, Ron, and Hermione to life on the small screen:

'Harry Potter' HBO Series Casts Harry, Ron and Hermione https://t.co/V5yJ6oKLlC — Variety (@Variety) May 27, 2025

Here's more from Variety:

Dominic McLaughlin will play the role of Harry Potter, Arabella Stanton is Hermione Granger and Alastair Stout is Ron Weasley. More than 30,000 actors auditioned for the lead roles since HBO launched an open casting call last fall. Filming is expected to begin this summer. 'After an extraordinary search led by casting directors Lucy Bevan and Emily Brockmann, we are delighted to announce we have found our Harry, Hermione, and Ron. The talent of these three unique actors is wonderful to behold, and we cannot wait for the world to witness their magic together onscreen. We would like to thank all the tens of thousands of children who auditioned. It’s been a real pleasure to discover the plethora of young talent out there,' said showrunner Francesca Gardiner and executive producer and director Mark Mylod in a statement.

This casting works.

It's weird they didn't cast the guy who tried out for Hermione.

Well d**n, they finally revealed it. I'm shocked they didn't look for younger clones of Daniel, Rupert, and Emma considering they are/probably still will be THE faces of the brand when anyone thinks of Harry, Ron, and Hermione.



Now just keep these poor kids off of social media. https://t.co/6gFgDyI0Y1 — TheBatstan (@TheBatstan) May 27, 2025

Probably wise.

The anti-Rowling Left will undoubtedly target them, too.

how is malfoy gonna call her a mud blood?!?! — Waffy (@waffyworld) May 27, 2025

It's not as obvious as the Snape casting, and this will still work.

So they do know how to cast properly — Kaida 🌊 (@khaliltooshort) May 27, 2025

Yeah, they do.

When they want to.

This post is a test to see if you’re able to be normal on the internet https://t.co/39iN3ihQTi — Heavy Spoilers (@heavyspoilers) May 27, 2025

So many people will fail.

Variety also did a profile on each of them.

He looks so young.

This writer thinks she'll be great as Hermione.

HBO's #HarryPotter television series has cast Alastair Stout as Ron Weasley. pic.twitter.com/KpwAm9IvPm — Variety (@Variety) May 27, 2025

He looks like Ron.

This is such a huge, life-changing casting for them.

Lord protect these children from the insane weirdos that are about to emerge https://t.co/xXMAlJQOuu — Swolku (@JerbearFreeman) May 27, 2025

Amen.

I don’t support the show especially with JK Rowling but I hope to god that people don’t take out their anger and frustration on the kids https://t.co/8q0AxhVvoA — Seán🇮🇪🃏 (@AlchemistSean) May 27, 2025

Oh, the Left will. Bank on that.

