WNBA Says Its Investigation of Racist Fan Behavior in Indiana Turned Up Nothing
Intimidation Games: Trans Activist Man BRAGS About Using Women's Toilets at Disney
Capehart’s Epic Waaah: Quits WaPo Board After Colleagues 'Opinion' Genocided his Fee-Fees
Hillary's Hypocrisy: Muting the Masses While Slandering President Trump as a Heartless Kil...
Chuck Todd Says Trump’s Divisive Memorial Day Post 'Should Be Disqualifying'
BUSTED: Olympic Darling Mary Lou Retton Arrested In West Virginia on Suspicion of...
Rahm Emanuel, the Sneaky Snake, Slithers Up to 'Save' Dems with His Forked-Tongue...
'What's Your Stupid Point?' WaPo Faceplants With Another Attempted Hit Piece About Tom...
HISTORY MADE! Rasmussen Poll Shows 50% of the Country Says We're on the...
Released From Prison, Tommy Robinson Thanks Elon Musk for X
I Said You're Not a Woman: J.K. Rowling WRECKED Trans Activist Who Whined...
VIP
Scott Jennings Exposes How the Democrat Duo of Cillizza and Todd Think History...
Least Surprising News EVER! South African President Says No Arrests for 'Kill the...
SCOTUS Upholds Lower Court’s Ruling on Kid’s Dangerous Only ‘Two Genders’ Shirt

Ten Points for Gryffindor! HBO Announces Casting for Harry, Ron, and Hermione

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 6:30 PM on May 27, 2025
AP Photo/Jonathan Short, File

A little over a month ago, 'Harry Potter' fans were displeased with the HBO series' casting of Paapa Essiedu as Hogwarts Potions professor Severus Snape. It is, in this writer's opinion, intentionally provocative and casts an unnecessary woke racial lens over the beloved wizarding tale.

Advertisement

Today, Variety announced the big casting. Here are the three kids who will bring Harry, Ron, and Hermione to life on the small screen:

Here's more from Variety:

Dominic McLaughlin will play the role of Harry Potter, Arabella Stanton is Hermione Granger and Alastair Stout is Ron Weasley. More than 30,000 actors auditioned for the lead roles since HBO launched an open casting call last fall. Filming is expected to begin this summer.

'After an extraordinary search led by casting directors Lucy Bevan and Emily Brockmann, we are delighted to announce we have found our Harry, Hermione, and Ron. The talent of these three unique actors is wonderful to behold, and we cannot wait for the world to witness their magic together onscreen. We would like to thank all the tens of thousands of children who auditioned. It’s been a real pleasure to discover the plethora of young talent out there,' said showrunner Francesca Gardiner and executive producer and director Mark Mylod in a statement.

This casting works.

Recommended

'What's Your Stupid Point?' WaPo Faceplants With Another Attempted Hit Piece About Tom Homan
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

It's weird they didn't cast the guy who tried out for Hermione.

Probably wise.

The anti-Rowling Left will undoubtedly target them, too.

It's not as obvious as the Snape casting, and this will still work.

Yeah, they do.

When they want to.

So many people will fail.

Variety also did a profile on each of them.

He looks so young.

Advertisement

This writer thinks she'll be great as Hermione.

He looks like Ron.

This is such a huge, life-changing casting for them.

Amen.

Oh, the Left will. Bank on that.

Editor's Note: President Trump is fighting to dismantle the Department of Education and ensure America's kids get the education they deserve.

Help us fight back against Big Government waste and restore power back to the states. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags: HARRY POTTER HBO HOLLYWOOD J.K. ROWLING TELEVISION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

'What's Your Stupid Point?' WaPo Faceplants With Another Attempted Hit Piece About Tom Homan
Grateful Calvin
Capehart’s Epic Waaah: Quits WaPo Board After Colleagues 'Opinion' Genocided his Fee-Fees
justmindy
Intimidation Games: Trans Activist Man BRAGS About Using Women's Toilets at Disney
Amy Curtis
Chuck Todd Says Trump’s Divisive Memorial Day Post 'Should Be Disqualifying'
Brett T.
I Said You're Not a Woman: J.K. Rowling WRECKED Trans Activist Who Whined About Not Being 'Woman Enough'
Amy Curtis
Hillary's Hypocrisy: Muting the Masses While Slandering President Trump as a Heartless Killer
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
'What's Your Stupid Point?' WaPo Faceplants With Another Attempted Hit Piece About Tom Homan Grateful Calvin
Advertisement