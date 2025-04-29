Leftists Bully Actor John Lithgow Over Role In 'Harry Potter' Series, 'Cause They Hate J.K. Rowling

This writer has one misgiving about John Lithgow being cast as Professor Dumbledore: his age. HBO is on track to do a several-season-long TV adaptation of the beloved J.K. Rowling 'Harry Potter' series. He will be 80 in October of this year, and given the seven to ten year commitment of the series, she hopes he can make it all the way to the final season.

But the Left, still mad about J.K. Rowling standing up for women, has decided the best path is to attack the fans and anything related to Rowling. They tried with 'Hogwarts: Legacy', the video game based on the wizarding world. After boycotts and threatening streamers who played the game, it made over $1 billion in sales. Actor Pedro Pascal called for a boycott of the series, too, after calling Rowling a 'heinous loser.'

So now they're attacking the actors who sign onto the series, like the aforementioned Lithgow.

John Lithgow said he "absolutely" didn't expect backlash for joining HBO's "Harry Potter" series in regards to J.K. Rowling's close involvement:



“I thought, 'Why is this a factor at all?' I wonder how J.K. Rowling has absorbed it. I suppose at a certain point I’ll meet her, and… pic.twitter.com/81xm7Dn9ek — Variety (@Variety) April 28, 2025

More from Variety:

In a sit-down with The Times of London, Lithgow said he has received some backlash for joining HBO’s 'Harry Potter' because of Rowling’s controversial comments about the transgender community. The 'Conclave' star said it was something he 'absolutely' did not expect, and was thinking more about his age when he accepted the role. 'Of course, it was a big decision because it’s probably the last major role I’ll play,' Lithgow said. 'It’s an eight-year commitment so I was just thinking about mortality and that this is a very good winding-down role.' Lithgow added that “a very good friend who is the mother of a trans child” sent him an open letter entitled 'An Open Letter to John Lithgow: Please Walk Away from Harry Potter' after he picked up the role. 'That was the canary in the coal mine,' he said. Lithgow went on to ponder why Rowling’s past comments should affect the project.

It's stupid trans activism and Leftist bullying, and nothing more.

John finding out the gender goblins are big mad at him pic.twitter.com/n7qzIFwrVY — Magills (@magills_) April 28, 2025

Heh.

Jk Rowling is a hero. — SusieQ 🇺🇸 Vaccine Injured 💉😡 (@SDaviesLaird) April 28, 2025

Yes, she is.

It’s a big tell of how crazy the trans movement is that a woman standing up for women’s rights would be decried as a bigot. — Andrew Austin (@andrewwaustin) April 29, 2025

A HUGE tell.

I’m so sick of hearing how JK Rowling has taken away trans rights. She did not. She helped to give women back their rights that transsexual people were obsessed with taking from them. — John Bull (@IndependentRT) April 28, 2025

And that's all women wanted.

It really shouldn't be a factor apart from JK advising about the storyline or whatever else she likes. She's an admirable person and doesn't deserve all this grief from delusional, nasty idiots — Samuel Norris (@SamuelN11153156) April 28, 2025

All of this.

And neither do the actors who were in the movies, or the series.

The cancelling days are over — Mon (@NeroLittleDawg) April 29, 2025

Thank goodness.

Maybe this article would be more accurate if it also mentioned the recent ruling of the UK Supreme Court. You seem to go out of your way to mention everything but that. Strive for full and accurate reporting in all stories. ^^ — Lady Mary's Eyebrows (@L_MarysEyebrows) April 28, 2025

That's inconvenient, though.

This is such a sad and insane period of time because the vocal minority use scare tactics to punish anyone that interacts with someone like @jk_rowling who stands up to them with truth, facts, evidence, science and biology. This is what they did in 1930s Germany and in the… https://t.co/AOXjEcHMAt — Paisano (@Paisano) April 28, 2025

Pointing this out will get you fired by Disney, and tick off the Left.

This show is going to end up like that Hogwart's video game that came out and made a gazillion dollars, despite the "boycott." https://t.co/F7xfWr8yX7 — Veronica (@maenadea) April 28, 2025

YUP.

It'll be a smash.

