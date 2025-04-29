Breaking: Wisconsin Supreme Court Suspends Judge Hannah Dugan
I Asked Sean Spicer to Judge Trump's First 100 Days as President

Leftists Bully Actor John Lithgow Over Role In 'Harry Potter' Series, 'Cause They Hate J.K. Rowling

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 5:30 PM on April 29, 2025
ImgFlip

This writer has one misgiving about John Lithgow being cast as Professor Dumbledore: his age. HBO is on track to do a several-season-long TV adaptation of the beloved J.K. Rowling 'Harry Potter' series. He will be 80 in October of this year, and given the seven to ten year commitment of the series, she hopes he can make it all the way to the final season.

Advertisement

But the Left, still mad about J.K. Rowling standing up for women, has decided the best path is to attack the fans and anything related to Rowling. They tried with 'Hogwarts: Legacy', the video game based on the wizarding world. After boycotts and threatening streamers who played the game, it made over $1 billion in sales. Actor Pedro Pascal called for a boycott of the series, too, after calling Rowling a 'heinous loser.

So now they're attacking the actors who sign onto the series, like the aforementioned Lithgow. 

More from Variety:

In a sit-down with The Times of London, Lithgow said he has received some backlash for joining HBO’s 'Harry Potter' because of Rowling’s controversial comments about the transgender community. The 'Conclave' star said it was something he 'absolutely' did not expect, and was thinking more about his age when he accepted the role.

'Of course, it was a big decision because it’s probably the last major role I’ll play,' Lithgow said. 'It’s an eight-year commitment so I was just thinking about mortality and that this is a very good winding-down role.'

Lithgow added that “a very good friend who is the mother of a trans child” sent him an open letter entitled 'An Open Letter to John Lithgow: Please Walk Away from Harry Potter' after he picked up the role.

'That was the canary in the coal mine,' he said. Lithgow went on to ponder why Rowling’s past comments should affect the project.

It's stupid trans activism and Leftist bullying, and nothing more.

Heh.

Yes, she is.

A HUGE tell.

And that's all women wanted.

All of this.

And neither do the actors who were in the movies, or the series.

Thank goodness.

Advertisement

That's inconvenient, though.

Pointing this out will get you fired by Disney, and tick off the Left.

YUP.

It'll be a smash.

