Petulant Lefty Says She'll NEVER Forgive Actors Who Star in 'Bigoted' J.K. Rowling's 'Harry Potter' Show

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  4:00 PM on March 01, 2025
Grok AI

A couple of years ago, the trans activist crowd tried to derail the launch of 'Hogwarts Legacy', a multi-platform game based on J.K. Rowling's wildly successful 'Harry Potter' series. 'Wired' even gave it a 1 out of 10 for lacking 'queerness.'

Why? 

J.K. Rowling didn't bow to the trans cult and has -- for years now -- defending the rights of women and girls against delusional, abusive men who 'identify' as women (and the governments who enable those men).

It didn't work. The game passed $1 billion in sales in October 2023.

This story about the upcoming HBO 'Harry Potter' series has the same vibes:

Danni Scott writes:

'I've said yes.’

Those three little words from John Lithgow confirming his intention to play Albus Dumbledore in the upcoming Harry Potter TV show made me lose all respect for him.

The 79-year-old actor – known for his roles in 3rd Rock From the Sun, The Crown, and Conclave – added to ScreenRant: ‘I’m very excited. Some wonderful people are turning their attention back to Harry Potter.’

Although HBO has since clarified that the deal is still yet to be ‘finalised’, I’m resolute with my opinion: I won’t forgive any actor who joins this production.

This is because signing on to the Harry Potter TV series (or any other Potter project) is an endorsement of its creator – JK Rowling – and what I consider to be her bigoted and transphobic views. While she denies this, when it comes to Rowling, I can no longer blindly pretend it’s possible to separate the art from the artist. 

It is possible to separate the art from the artists.

Conservatives are forced to do it all the time, including this writer.

She's otherwise a Leftist and very liberal.

But because she doesn't toe the line on this one issue, the Left hate her.

That's who the Left is.

Her feelings got hurt.

Lithgow has said he will be Dumbledore; smearing him for his tangential association with Rowling is bull.

What a miserable existence.

They really are pathetic children.

They've moved on from 'Me Too' because those people have the correct social opinions.

They're going to be in the minority. And that's a good thing.

We will never forget.

