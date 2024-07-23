Bro, Just Take the L! Ron Perlman's Attempted Kamala Harris Dunk on Elon Musk Goes HILARIOUSLY Wrong

Ron Perlman ... now there's a lunatic we haven't written about in a long, long time. If you all remember (and if you don't, no big deal, he's somewhat forgettable), Ron took his ball and went home after Elon Musk bought Twitter.

Yeah, he's real tough.

Not to mention we have a special relationship with Ron because he used to accuse us of being Russian plants and so we created an entire Russian personal about borscht, cookies, and watching Dr. Zhivago that everyone thought was hilarious ...

Except Ron.

Ron has no sense of humor.

Case in point:

Yo elon! You sweating yet? Is your sphincter as tight as your vision? Are you starting to understand what it’s going to feel like to be whooped by a woman. A woman who is anything but white? — Ron Perlman (@perlmutations) July 22, 2024

Sphincter? What now?

Something you want to tell us, Ron?

Ron Perlman is in that 99% of Hollywooders who doesn't even know why they're Democrat. All he knows is that if you want to be one of the "cool kids" in Hollywood and the entertainment industry, you had better be a Democrat so you don't go hungry. #Loser https://t.co/StzDWkMNHO — John Rad (@TheRealUncleGo2) July 23, 2024

Dude is a walking, talking Democratic bumper sticker you buy at the Dollar Store.

It’s pretty weird for you to be asking about the tightness of Elon‘s sphincter. — Viva Frei (@thevivafrei) July 23, 2024

Sort of like the time Ron bragged about not washing his hands after using the bathroom so he could shake hands with someone he hated? The dude is not all there.

How is Threads working out for you? — Thirteen O'Clock - Todd (@o_thirteen) July 23, 2024

Heh.

Weirdest fetish on the site. — RedEyeCommander (@RedEyeCommander) July 22, 2024

Weird.

Creepy.

Crazy.

All of the above.

Except Elon is African.

Kamala is whiter than you — George Alexopoulos (@GPrime85) July 23, 2024

Ironic, ain't it?

Well look who's back. The only person more hysterical than @KeithOlbermann and @StephenKing — Branwyn (@BranwynGreymane) July 23, 2024

Good times.

