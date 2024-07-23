Mika Brzezinski Reveals EVIL New Hate Campaign the Right Plans to Use Against...
Joy Reid Threatening People of Color to Fall in Line and VOTE As...
COWARD! Both Lefties and Righties PISSED at KJP for Dodging Press on Biden...
BEHAVE! Speaker Johnson Demands Good Manners During Netanyahu Speech Causing a 'Bulwark' B...
During Kamala Harris' Supposed Back and Forth on the Phone with Biden She...
WOW, Democrats Have OFFICIALLY Thrown Biden Under the Bus --> New Hur Case...
BREAKING: Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle RESIGNS
Grow Up! The New York Times Has Resorted to Making Up Scenarios...
What Biden Said to Trump After Assassination Attempt Is VERY Telling and ......
Wait ... HOAX?! Whistleblower Leaks EXPLOSIVE Details of Unredacted COVID Protocols from G...
'VAPID and Uninspiring': DEVASTATING, Receipt-Filled Thread Shows How UNPOPULAR Kamala Har...
WHOA: Reports Are Now Emerging That Joe Biden Suffered a Medical Emergency in...
THAT'S RAYCISSS! Wes Moore Calls Being President of the United States a 'Black...
Benjamin Netanyahu Arrives in US and There's No One There to Greet Him

Bro, Just Take the L! Ron Perlman's Attempted Kamala Harris Dunk on Elon Musk Goes HILARIOUSLY Wrong

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  12:20 PM on July 23, 2024
Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP

Ron Perlman ... now there's a lunatic we haven't written about in a long, long time. If you all remember (and if you don't, no big deal, he's somewhat forgettable), Ron took his ball and went home after Elon Musk bought Twitter.

Advertisement

Yeah, he's real tough.

Not to mention we have a special relationship with Ron because he used to accuse us of being Russian plants and so we created an entire Russian personal about borscht, cookies, and watching Dr. Zhivago that everyone thought was hilarious ... 

Except Ron.

Ron has no sense of humor.

Case in point:

Sphincter? What now?

Something you want to tell us, Ron?

Dude is a walking, talking Democratic bumper sticker you buy at the Dollar Store.

Sort of like the time Ron bragged about not washing his hands after using the bathroom so he could shake hands with someone he hated? The dude is not all there.

Recommended

Joy Reid Threatening People of Color to Fall in Line and VOTE As They're TOLD Does NOT Go Well (Watch)
Sam J.
Advertisement

Heh.

Weird.

Creepy.

Crazy.

All of the above.

Ironic, ain't it?

Good times.

=======================================================================

Related:

During Kamala Harris' Supposed Back and Forth on the Phone with Biden She ALMOST Gave It All Away (Watch)

WOW, Democrats Have OFFICIALLY Thrown Biden Under the Bus --> New Hur Case Transcripts MAGICALLY Show UP

Wait ... HOAX?! Whistleblower Leaks EXPLOSIVE Details of Unredacted COVID Protocols from German Institute

'VAPID and Uninspiring': DEVASTATING, Receipt-Filled Thread Shows How UNPOPULAR Kamala Harris REALLY Is

Oversight Project's Assassination Information DROP Thread Tracking Thomas Crooks Is DAMNING If True

=======================================================================

Tags: ELON MUSK KAMALA HARRIS RON PERLMAN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Joy Reid Threatening People of Color to Fall in Line and VOTE As They're TOLD Does NOT Go Well (Watch)
Sam J.
WHOA: Reports Are Now Emerging That Joe Biden Suffered a Medical Emergency in Las Vegas
Grateful Calvin
Mika Brzezinski Reveals EVIL New Hate Campaign the Right Plans to Use Against Kamala and BAHAHA (Watch)
Sam J.
COWARD! Both Lefties and Righties PISSED at KJP for Dodging Press on Biden BUT Going on The View (Watch)
Sam J.
BEHAVE! Speaker Johnson Demands Good Manners During Netanyahu Speech Causing a 'Bulwark' Bro Meltdown
justmindy
WOW, Democrats Have OFFICIALLY Thrown Biden Under the Bus --> New Hur Case Transcripts MAGICALLY Show UP
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Joy Reid Threatening People of Color to Fall in Line and VOTE As They're TOLD Does NOT Go Well (Watch) Sam J.
Advertisement