Riley Gaines ENDS Hakeem Jeffries for Claiming MAGA EXTREMISTS Can't Lecture Dems on Democracy and DAMN

Interesting how the same party who has spent years now telling us how they are protecting democracy from Trump who they claim is a threat to said democracy is giving their democratically elected nominee the boot because they're afraid he won't win in November.

Advertisement

Even though voters chose him.

Pretty sure that's not how this is supposed to work, and while there are some Democrats who will absolutely fall in line and vote as they're told, we are not seeing a whole lot of support in that community for Kamala just yet.

Sure, Joy Reid threatened people of color to fall in line and vote for her and Mika Brzezinski claims Republicans have a new hate campaign in place to mispronounce Kamala's name (no really), but the normies aren't really sure what to think just yet.

Who could blame them?

Especially when they see their leaders acting like Hakeem Jeffries:

We will not be lectured by extreme MAGA Republicans about democracy. — Hakeem Jeffries (@RepJeffries) July 21, 2024

Extreme MAGA Republicans.

Damn these people are predictable and boring.

Riley Gaines with the takedown:

When he says "extreme MAGA Republicans," he really means everyday people like you and me who merely dare to question their corrupt efforts to gain total power & control https://t.co/m7728ZOUsL — Riley Gaines (@Riley_Gaines_) July 22, 2024

What she said.

Democrats have been othering Americans who disagree with them for years now, pretending anyone who dares to question their ideas or policies is somehow EXTREME MAGA. Meanwhile, they just gave an old man the boot because he performed badly at a debate.

Sounds pretty extreme to this editor.

The Globalists will not be lectured to by extreme MAGA politicians while the Globalists conspire to let many more millions of illegals invade our country, force us to support them, and conspire to kill farming and make us eat crickets and worms. — Quaran-Tina (@superbucks2050) July 23, 2024

While they do horrible, extreme things they want us to think WE'RE the problem. Luckily, most Americans have figured out this con and it may not matter who they nominate in Biden's place. Heck, Kamala is polling worse against Trump than Biden was.

Democratic voters are the only ones who can actually protect democracy from Democrats.

Ironic ain't it?

=======================================================================

Related:

BREAKING: Biden FINALLY Appears in Public (Watch)

Joy Reid Threatening People of Color to Fall in Line and VOTE As They're TOLD Does NOT Go Well (Watch)

Bro, Just Take the L! Ron Perlman's Attempted Kamala Harris Dunk on Elon Musk Goes HILARIOUSLY Wrong

During Kamala Harris' Supposed Back and Forth on the Phone with Biden She ALMOST Gave It All Away (Watch)

WOW, Democrats Have OFFICIALLY Thrown Biden Under the Bus --> New Hur Case Transcripts MAGICALLY Show UP

'VAPID and Uninspiring': DEVASTATING, Receipt-Filled Thread Shows How UNPOPULAR Kamala Harris REALLY Is

=======================================================================