Riley Gaines ENDS Hakeem Jeffries for Claiming MAGA EXTREMISTS Can't Lecture Dems on Democracy and DAMN

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  2:15 PM on July 23, 2024

Interesting how the same party who has spent years now telling us how they are protecting democracy from Trump who they claim is a threat to said democracy is giving their democratically elected nominee the boot because they're afraid he won't win in November. 

Even though voters chose him.

Pretty sure that's not how this is supposed to work, and while there are some Democrats who will absolutely fall in line and vote as they're told, we are not seeing a whole lot of support in that community for Kamala just yet.

Sure, Joy Reid threatened people of color to fall in line and vote for her and Mika Brzezinski claims Republicans have a new hate campaign in place to mispronounce Kamala's name (no really), but the normies aren't really sure what to think just yet. 

Who could blame them?

Especially when they see their leaders acting like Hakeem Jeffries:

Extreme MAGA Republicans.

Damn these people are predictable and boring. 

Riley Gaines with the takedown:

What she said.

Democrats have been othering Americans who disagree with them for years now, pretending anyone who dares to question their ideas or policies is somehow EXTREME MAGA. Meanwhile, they just gave an old man the boot because he performed badly at a debate.

Sounds pretty extreme to this editor.

While they do horrible, extreme things they want us to think WE'RE the problem. Luckily, most Americans have figured out this con and it may not matter who they nominate in Biden's place. Heck, Kamala is polling worse against Trump than Biden was.

Democratic voters are the only ones who can actually protect democracy from Democrats.

Ironic ain't it?

