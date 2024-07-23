'Please Clap': Chuck Schumer Has Jeb Bush Moment Trying to Push Kamala and It's Gold Jerry, GOLD (Watch)

Remember long ago when Jeb Bush was running to be the GOP nominee and was giving a speech where he anticipated people would clap and they did not? So he said, 'Please clap.' Welp, that has haunted Bush for years now, and has actually become it's own thing. For example, Chuck Schumer was rambling about how Kamala Harris will beat Trump in November and become the next president of the United States.

Advertisement

Watch how they react to his claim ... and of course his reaction to their reaction is DELISH:

SCHUMER: "Vice President Harris will beat Donald Trump and become the next president of the United States of America!"



*awkward pause*



"Applause?" pic.twitter.com/fJINytbPgw — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) July 23, 2024

HA HA HA HA HA

Admittedly, we cringed while we laughed because ouch, bro. Serious ouch.

And notice ... no one really clapped.

Big "Please Clap" energy. — Curtis Johnson (@cjohnson999) July 23, 2024

People are not enthusiastic about the Cackler. Probably because the way they did it seems really sneaky and undemocratic.

That he expects the “non partisan” press to clap, speaks volumes. — Bleu Cheque (@VERBAL_CHANCLA) July 23, 2024

Yup. He doesn't see them as the press, he sees them as supporters and useful propagandists.

lmao this clip perfectly sums up how things are going for the democrats — HelioWave (@heliodown) July 23, 2024

No applause for this fraud — Joe Wallin (@joewallin) July 23, 2024

THERE it is.

Someone forgot the cue cards that say “applaud”. — Elfie (@Elfiemay1) July 23, 2024

Something like that.

=======================================================================

Related:

Riley Gaines ENDS Hakeem Jeffries for Claiming MAGA EXTREMISTS Can't Lecture Dems on Democracy and DAMN

BREAKING: Biden FINALLY Appears in Public (Watch)

Mika Brzezinski Reveals EVIL New Hate Campaign the Right Plans to Use Against Kamala and BAHAHA (Watch)

Joy Reid Threatening People of Color to Fall in Line and VOTE As They're TOLD Does NOT Go Well (Watch)

During Kamala Harris' Supposed Back and Forth on the Phone with Biden She ALMOST Gave It All Away (Watch)

WOW, Democrats Have OFFICIALLY Thrown Biden Under the Bus --> New Hur Case Transcripts MAGICALLY Show UP

=======================================================================