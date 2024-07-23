'Please Clap': Chuck Schumer Has Jeb Bush Moment Trying to Push Kamala and It's Gold Jerry, GOLD (Watch)

Where's Joe Biden? A Low Tinfoil Theory on the President's Mysterious Absence
Sam J.
July 23, 2024
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File

Remember long ago when Jeb Bush was running to be the GOP nominee and was giving a speech where he anticipated people would clap and they did not? So he said, 'Please clap.' Welp, that has haunted Bush for years now, and has actually become it's own thing. For example, Chuck Schumer was rambling about how Kamala Harris will beat Trump in November and become the next president of the United States.

Watch how they react to his claim ... and of course his reaction to their reaction is DELISH:

HA HA HA HA HA

Admittedly, we cringed while we laughed because ouch, bro. Serious ouch.

And notice ... no one really clapped.

People are not enthusiastic about the Cackler. Probably because the way they did it seems really sneaky and undemocratic.

Yup. He doesn't see them as the press, he sees them as supporters and useful propagandists.

THERE it is.

Riley Gaines ENDS Hakeem Jeffries for Claiming MAGA EXTREMISTS Can't Lecture Dems on Democracy and DAMN
Sam J.
Something like that.

