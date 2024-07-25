WHOA: What Six Democrats Just Did to Kamala Harris MIGHT Be a Sign of TROUBLE in the Democratic Party

Maybe there's hope for the Democratic Party yet?

And that's a heavy influence on the MAYBE.

Six Democrats just voted with every single Republican in the House in favor of a resolution condemning Kamala Harris for the open border catastrophe. No wonder the media is working so hard to convince us all she was never in charge of it.

Advertisement

Sounds like their efforts are FAILING.

Watch:

BREAKING: The House just voted in favor of a resolution condemning border czar Kamala Harris for the open border catastrophe.



Six Democrats voted with every Republican: Peltola, Golden, MGP, Caraveo, Don Davis, and Cuellar. pic.twitter.com/C3WfsArjeV — Greg Price (@greg_price11) July 25, 2024

Huh.

That's gonna leave a mark.

This is shocking. Momala must resign in shame and let Hunter run for president. — Burt Macklin (@BurtMaclin_FBI) July 25, 2024

It actually is pretty shocking and maybe even a glimpse into how unpopular Kamala really is, even with her own party. We all remember her dropping out after Tulsi Gabbard nuked her in 2020. She couldn't even carry 1% of her own party ... there's a reason the DNC is trying to keep delegates from blocking her nomination.

But why would they do that? Why not let the people decide?

OH YEAH, wait, they're actually authoritarians, never mind.

Love it! Keep hammering her with the border disaster. The media is not gonna lie its way out of this one — Mayson Burch (@MaysonBurch) July 25, 2024

We will do everything WE can to inform the normies but it's tough going up against the mainstream media and the DNC owns them.

This does nothing to hold her accountable. We need something stronger than this, but at least this is a start. — Mike Ray (@MikeRay_22) July 25, 2024

And while we agree with him, that any Democrat would not fall in line and vote against even this resolution ... that tells us there is trouble in Democrat-ville.

=======================================================================

Related:

OWNED! Drew Holden HUMILIATES Media in Receipt-Filled Thread of Their Actual Kamala Border Czar Headlines

Glaringly Leftist Newsweek Harpy Claims Trump Might NOT Have Been Shot and HOO BOY Was THAT Ever Dumb

Mark Cuban's Anti-Trump Poll Goes SO WRONG He Melts DOWN, Posts SECOND Poll and LOL It Only Gets Worse

'Please Clap': Chuck Schumer Has Jeb Bush Moment Trying to Push Kamala and It's Gold Jerry, GOLD (Watch)

Riley Gaines ENDS Hakeem Jeffries for Claiming MAGA EXTREMISTS Can't Lecture Dems on Democracy and DAMN

=======================================================================