Kamala Harris Cackles at Being Informed She's the Most Liberal Senator

WHOA: What Six Democrats Just Did to Kamala Harris MIGHT Be a Sign of TROUBLE in the Democratic Party

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  12:10 PM on July 25, 2024
Twitchy

Maybe there's hope for the Democratic Party yet?

And that's a heavy influence on the MAYBE.

Six Democrats just voted with every single Republican in the House in favor of a resolution condemning Kamala Harris for the open border catastrophe. No wonder the media is working so hard to convince us all she was never in charge of it.

Sounds like their efforts are FAILING.

Watch:

Huh.

That's gonna leave a mark. 

It actually is pretty shocking and maybe even a glimpse into how unpopular Kamala really is, even with her own party. We all remember her dropping out after Tulsi Gabbard nuked her in 2020. She couldn't even carry 1% of her own party ... there's a reason the DNC is trying to keep delegates from blocking her nomination.

But why would they do that? Why not let the people decide?

OH YEAH, wait, they're actually authoritarians, never mind.

We will do everything WE can to inform the normies but it's tough going up against the mainstream media and the DNC owns them.

And while we agree with him, that any Democrat would not fall in line and vote against even this resolution ... that tells us there is trouble in Democrat-ville.

