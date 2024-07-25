OWNED! Drew Holden HUMILIATES Media in Receipt-Filled Thread of Their Actual Kamala Border Czar Headlines

You'd think by now nothing the lamestream media does would surprise us considering all we have done for years and years is cover them and yet their efforts to somehow make Kamala Harris less horrible are beyond anything we could have expected or even imagined. Honestly, it's depressing how far they are willing to go to help Democrats.

How can Americans hope to keep up with what is happening in their own government when the media is working nonstop to mislead them for nefarious reasons?

For example, even though we all heard it with our own ears and saw it with our own eyes, the media has decided Biden did NOT put Kamala Harris in charge of the southern border. You know, the border that's leaking like a sieve?

Yeah, apparently that didn't happen and she was never the Border Czar.

If you believe the media.

Luckily we don't and neither should you.

Check out his thread:

🧵THREAD🧵



The media are already hard at work to mislead about VP Kamala Harris.



The latest is an effort to memoryhole Harris’s role leading Biden’s disastrous immigration policy as “border czar.”



Who’s up for some side-by-sides, lest we forget? ⤵️ — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) July 24, 2024

If only we could forget.

There’s no better place to start than with @axios, who made waves today when they claimed that Harris was never the “border czar.”



The problem?



Axios had called her exactly that back in 2021. pic.twitter.com/KL2cdQIcOE — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) July 24, 2024

Oopsie.

They added a truly Orwellian editors note after the backlash, claiming that they had misreported initially.



Really. pic.twitter.com/HTvhK6A7hj — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) July 24, 2024

Again, how do you fight this?

Oh and this headline from @axios.



“Biden puts Harris in charge of border crisis” pic.twitter.com/FAeF4DBGgQ — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) July 24, 2024

It literally SAYS IT.

Anyone else feel like they're taking crazy pills?

How can @axios believe both of these things?



I feel like I’m losing my mind. pic.twitter.com/W7tir4W4mA — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) July 24, 2024

Join the club.

But it wasn’t just Axios.



One of my favorite was @nytimes, who tried to explain why Republicans were “misleading” in tying Harris to Biden’s immigration policies.



In 2021, they called Harris “the face of President Biden’s plan to bolster the region and deter migration” pic.twitter.com/pYAgtLketx — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) July 24, 2024

Remember when Kamala told illegals, 'Do not come'?

We do.

I mean, @nytimes even said the old “border czar” stepped down because Harris’s new “role as one of the administration’s top border officials” had “eclipsed” the position! pic.twitter.com/qu4ypS9oOq — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) July 24, 2024

@USAToday “fact checked” the claim that Harris was “in charge” on immigration despite a previous “fact check” where they said that Biden had tapped Harris to “lead a federal effort to deter migrants.” pic.twitter.com/ZX2mf8008i — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) July 24, 2024

@USAToday also said that “Harris will lead U.S. efforts to stem migration.”



Hello?!



I feel like whatever little is holding me to this temporal plane is fraying. pic.twitter.com/INTvzjMN4I — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) July 24, 2024

We got nothin'.

@CNN should probably get their talking points in order. pic.twitter.com/eTh68PUJw6 — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) July 24, 2024

Psh, like that will ever happen.

Particularly rich is this from @politico, who claimed tying Harris to the border was misleading despite a headline from 2021 that called her “the point person on immigration issues amid border surge.” pic.twitter.com/47RcYaDDyF — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) July 24, 2024

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

To be clear: The idea that Harris was in charge on the border isn’t some figment of your imagination.



Look at these headlines from 2021. The facts were so damning that CNN reported that Harris was trying to distance herself from the mess at the border.



Now why would that be? pic.twitter.com/cy95UMS9SP — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) July 24, 2024

But, no, that hasn’t stopped outlets from pretending that Harris’s role had nothing to do with the border and immigration.



Here’s @CBSNews pic.twitter.com/lO0Y4LKxbX — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) July 24, 2024

Just so sideways and untrustworthy.

They've gotta be shiznitting us.

@VOANews continues to disappoint me after I once went to the mat to defend them.



“Experts”! pic.twitter.com/Y9hPJiXFCe — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) July 24, 2024

ExPeRtS!

@MotherJones called it a “myth” that Harris was tasked with doing what Biden told her to do. pic.twitter.com/72rdH1kAru — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) July 24, 2024

Methinks it isn’t Republicans who aren’t interested in the “facts” here, @voxdotcom pic.twitter.com/eA5CZibyQm — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) July 24, 2024

Look I’m not waiting on @TIME to be honest, but cmon guys. pic.twitter.com/7yW54UJb04 — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) July 24, 2024

*sigh*

What the coverage quite deliberately elides is that Harris was, unequivocally, tasked with leading Biden’s immigration policy to combat the surge at the border.



Biden’s own remarks say so.



Whether she accepted the title of “border czar” is totally irrelevant. pic.twitter.com/j4XR9KkL1s — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) July 24, 2024

Orange man bad?

But get used to this. I suspect the media’s efforts to paper over VP Harris’s shortcomings—in office and otherwise—are only just beginning. — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) July 24, 2024

Sadly we all know it's only going to get worse and worse.

