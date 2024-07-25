Dem Sen. Chris Murphy's Bad Week Continued After His Kamala Claim Earned a...
OWNED! Drew Holden HUMILIATES Media in Receipt-Filled Thread of Their Actual Kamala Border Czar Headlines

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  11:30 AM on July 25, 2024
AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura

You'd think by now nothing the lamestream media does would surprise us considering all we have done for years and years is cover them and yet their efforts to somehow make Kamala Harris less horrible are beyond anything we could have expected or even imagined. Honestly, it's depressing how far they are willing to go to help Democrats.

How can Americans hope to keep up with what is happening in their own government when the media is working nonstop to mislead them for nefarious reasons?

For example, even though we all heard it with our own ears and saw it with our own eyes, the media has decided Biden did NOT put Kamala Harris in charge of the southern border. You know, the border that's leaking like a sieve?

Yeah, apparently that didn't happen and she was never the Border Czar.

If you believe the media.

Luckily we don't and neither should you.

Check out his thread:

If only we could forget.

Oopsie.

Again, how do you fight this?

It literally SAYS IT.

Anyone else feel like they're taking crazy pills?

Join the club.

Remember when Kamala told illegals, 'Do not come'? 

We do.

We got nothin'.

Psh, like that will ever happen.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Just so sideways and untrustworthy.

They've gotta be shiznitting us.

ExPeRtS!

*sigh*

Orange man bad?

Sadly we all know it's only going to get worse and worse.

=======================================================================

Tags: BIDEN BORDER KAMALA HARRIS

