Glaringly Leftist Newsweek Harpy Claims Trump Might NOT Have Been Shot and HOO BOY Was THAT Ever Dumb

Anyone else wondering if Newsweek wants to get sued into oblivion because this is what you do when you want to get sued into oblivious.

Donald Trump might not have been shot after all https://t.co/60KvtkhY1N pic.twitter.com/fObe2Jr3iG — Newsweek (@Newsweek) July 25, 2024

What were they THINKING?!

From Newsweek:

FBI Director Christopher Wray said on Wednesday that it was not clear whether former President Donald Trump was shot or hit by shrapnel when a gunman opened fire at his rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, earlier this month. The FBI is investigating the July 13 shooting, which killed one rally-goer and seriously injured two others before the gunman, 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks, was shot dead by the Secret Service. Trump was rushed off stage with a bloodied ear. He said that night that he was "shot with a bullet that pierced the upper part of my right ear." He said he heard "a whizzing sound, shots, and immediately felt the bullet ripping through the skin" in a post on his Truth Social platform. A week after the shooting, the Trump campaign released a doctor's note from Texas Rep. Ronny Jackson—who had served as Trump's White House physician—that said Trump sustained a gunshot wound to his right ear that was "less than a quarter of an inch from entering his head, and struck the top of his right ear." Trump is "doing well, and he is recovering as expected," Jackson said.

We do not loathe the media enough.

Shocker.

A billion-dollar lawsuit is on the horizon. (cc @RealAlexJones) — Dr. Simon Goddek (@goddeketal) July 25, 2024

We should hope so.

Although in her article she (we think that's a she) uses words like might and could and quotes Wray to cover her backside soooo ... we'll see.

There are several Community Notes on the post:

There is photographic evidence of bullets narrowly missing the former president, and there is no evidence cited of any objects that could have caused the supposed shrapnel. This is a nakedly partisan effort to downplay the danger Trump was in.

The conspiracy theory that Donald Trump was not shot has already been thoroughly debunked by reliable sources, including third-party fact-checkers, journalists who were present, and photographs of both the flying bullet and intact teleprompters after the fact.

This is an excellent example of why people mistrust the media. They argue semantics in the headline (bait) and then back off in the article (switch). The MSM hates Trump so much they are willing to flagrantly compromise their final remaining shreds of integrity.

Not to mention they really pissed the majority of Twitter off:

I never want to hear about MAGA pushing "conspiracy theories" ever again — Shawn Farash (@Shawn_Farash) July 25, 2024

I'm glad you've finally just gone mask off. — TheQuartering (@TheQuartering) July 25, 2024

Please cancel your X account… no matter how many time I click “not interested”, this junk still shows up… — Badd Mojjo (@BaddMojjo) July 25, 2024

Live and in real-time.

They hate that they can't spin this ... but that clearly hasn't stopped them from trying.

“Siri, why do a super majority of Americans hate the national press?” pic.twitter.com/Xp8eA82Hzb — Jack Bauer After Dark (@JackBauerAD) July 25, 2024

The world may never know.

*eye roll*

