And BOOM! Ben Shapiro Nukes Kamala Harris and Her Half-As*ed Statement on Pro-Hamas Protests in D.C.

Oh would you look at that, Vice President Kamala Harris finally managed to put a statement out about the pro-Hamas monsters that burned flags and destroyed famous landmarks yesterday in D.C.

Guess her interns had to figure out a way for her to straddle the fence since Kamala is running for president.

Check out this nonsense:

Read my full statement on the protests in Washington, D.C. yesterday. pic.twitter.com/zJpZvdQDt9 — Vice President Kamala Harris (@VP) July 25, 2024

We all know she didn't write it but still ...

And Ben Shapiro with the takedown:

Please explain, VP Harris, why you declared that such protesters are "showing exactly what the human emotion should be, as a response to Gaza." You can't have it both ways. https://t.co/gSu99l7upn — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) July 25, 2024

That won't stop her from trying.

Kamala is just a terrible politician — David Norris (@cdavidnorris) July 25, 2024

And person.

A terrible person.

Yes.

She is a hypocrite and a liar... trying to play both sides of the Israel-Gaza situation — The Scoop (@TheScoopUS) July 25, 2024

She is trying to please both sides — Not Lee Kuan Yew! (@LKYMM23) July 25, 2024

Like any good Democrat.

If she’s serious that they have no place then by her own admission she has to remove the people participating in the behavior. Because “they have no place in our nation.” — Kayla Norris (@Kaylacnorris) July 25, 2024

Also note: the statement does not call for any actual consequences. Consistent w the practice these past 9 months for others rioting, vandalizing & disrupting travel & classes.



So she may condemn it, but continues to not be willing to do anything about it. — DBarenholtz (@Dbarenholtz1) July 25, 2024

Of course not, that would mean she's actually choosing a side which would just decimate her with her newfound supporters in that horrible youth-filled movement.

Democrats are the party of antisemitism! They are truly the pro Hammas burn the American flag party! — Nicholas Kruge (@NicholasKruge) July 25, 2024

CORRECTION: “Read my intern’s full statement……” — Hunter’s Life Coach (@FranksNBeans45) July 25, 2024

Probably the same yahoo who was writing for Biden. The messaging and pandering sounds very similar.

