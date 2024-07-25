Democrats Use Venn Diagram to Promote Kamala Harris and OMG the Memes, SOOO...
And BOOM! Ben Shapiro Nukes Kamala Harris and Her Half-As*ed Statement on Pro-Hamas Protests in D.C.

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  1:40 PM on July 25, 2024
Townhall/Spencer Brown

Oh would you look at that, Vice President Kamala Harris finally managed to put a statement out about the pro-Hamas monsters that burned flags and destroyed famous landmarks yesterday in D.C.

Guess her interns had to figure out a way for her to straddle the fence since Kamala is running for president.

Check out this nonsense:

We all know she didn't write it but still ...

And Ben Shapiro with the takedown:

That won't stop her from trying.

And person.

A terrible person.

Yes.

Like any good Democrat.

Of course not, that would mean she's actually choosing a side which would just decimate her with her newfound supporters in that horrible youth-filled movement.

Probably the same yahoo who was writing for Biden. The messaging and pandering sounds very similar.

