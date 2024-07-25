Karine Jean-Pierre Does NOT Want to Say Why Biden Dropped Out of the...
'KNOCK KNOCK'! We Could Watch Elon Musk OWN Rashida Tlaib and Antisemitic Dems All Day EVERY Day

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  3:40 PM on July 25, 2024
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Rashida Tlaib truly is an antisemitic boil on the butt of humanity. Babbling about truth to power, embarrassing her district and state ... oh, and of course, showing the country which party is truly antisemitic.

And it ain't the Republicans.

Check out this special little post that's all rainbows and butterflies:

Yikes.

And they wonder why some more sane Democrats have left the party, like Elon Musk.

Openly antisemitic.

Bingo.

And we love the 'knock knock'. Heh.

We really should just start calling them the party of hate. 

It would certainly simplify things.

It's always been this way, they just can't hide it anymore.

Or, they don't care enough to hide it anymore.

They didn't really become the party of anything. 

Again, they just stopped hiding who they really are.

