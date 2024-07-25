'KNOCK KNOCK'! We Could Watch Elon Musk OWN Rashida Tlaib and Antisemitic Dems All Day EVERY Day

Rashida Tlaib truly is an antisemitic boil on the butt of humanity. Babbling about truth to power, embarrassing her district and state ... oh, and of course, showing the country which party is truly antisemitic.

And it ain't the Republicans.

Check out this special little post that's all rainbows and butterflies:

I will never back down in speaking truth to power.



The apartheid government of Israel is committing genocide against Palestinians. Palestinians will not be erased. Solidarity with all those outside of these walls in the streets protesting and exercising their right to dissent. pic.twitter.com/TSbbXdv13U — Rashida Tlaib (@RashidaTlaib) July 24, 2024

Yikes.

And they wonder why some more sane Democrats have left the party, like Elon Musk.

People who have been lifelong Democrats refuse to accept the clear reality that the Democratic Party is rapidly become openly antisemitic.



This trend is accelerating, not slowing down.



Knock, knock. Hello, Captain Obvious here! https://t.co/YspN1d4GQy — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 25, 2024

Openly antisemitic.

Bingo.

And we love the 'knock knock'. Heh.

Antisemetic, anti-Christian, anti-woman, anti law and order, etc etc etc. But they do love their abortion and peaceful protests. — Not the Bee (@Not_the_Bee) July 25, 2024

We really should just start calling them the party of hate.

It would certainly simplify things.

The media got really silent about antisemitism on X when it came from democratic members of congress rather than some edgy 14 year old — Harrison Krank (@HarrisonKrank) July 25, 2024

It's always been this way, they just can't hide it anymore.

Or, they don't care enough to hide it anymore.

I would add, antiAmerican as well. — Dominic Vobiscum 🌲 (@DomVobis) July 25, 2024

Democrats have become the party of division and hate. — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) July 25, 2024

They didn't really become the party of anything.

Again, they just stopped hiding who they really are.

