Karine Jean-Pierre Does NOT Want to Say Why Biden Dropped Out of the...
Wellness Farms? Here's RFK Jr.'s Plan to Help People With Depression and ADHD
'KNOCK KNOCK'! We Could Watch Elon Musk OWN Rashida Tlaib and Antisemitic Dems...
Then Why Lie About 'Border Czar'? Biden Says Defense of Democracy More Important...
Media's 'Border Czar' Reporting Before Biden Dropped Out vs. the Spin After Is...
Biden Confirms it's 'Joever' and He Still Is Not a Good Person or...
Democrats Use Venn Diagram to Promote Kamala Harris and OMG the Memes, SOOO...
HA! Mark Hamill Brutally EDUCATED About How Absolutely RACIST His Post Praising Kamala...
And BOOM! Ben Shapiro Nukes Kamala Harris and Her Half-As*ed Statement on Pro-Hamas...
Brit Hume and Others Obliterate Dems' BS Spin About Biden's Selfless Act
No WORDS: Secret Service Whistleblower Leaks ANOTHER Damning Detail About Trump's Security...
CNN Hosts Flabbergasted by Brutal Kamala vs. Trump Polls
WHOA: What Six Democrats Just Did to Kamala Harris MIGHT Be a Sign...
PolitiFact Running Border Cover for VP Harris Is Reason #4,285 Why You Don't...

WOOF! Jennifer Rubin FAWNING All Over Biden's Speech About Dropping Out Is As Jennifer Rubin As It GETS

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  3:10 PM on July 25, 2024
YouTube/Screenshot

Jennifer Rubin really outdid herself this time posting about Biden's speech.

Seriously, look at this insanity:

Advertisement

Her post continues:

You're denying yourself the majesty, the inspiration of America and of a great president. Go self-reflect.

Woof. We've seen her post some tone-deaf stuff before but THAT takes the tone-deaf cake. What a raving lunatic. We can say that, right? If not, we'll apologize later for calling a raving lunatic a raving lunatic.

Our bad.

Meep.

It's impossible to parody someone who is already a parody themselves.

Money.

And no, she doesn't seem to be embarrassed about making a lot of money.

Recommended

'KNOCK KNOCK'! We Could Watch Elon Musk OWN Rashida Tlaib and Antisemitic Dems All Day EVERY Day
Sam J.
Advertisement

And considering how insufferable most women in DC are? Yikes.

=======================================================================

Related:

Democrats Use Venn Diagram to Promote Kamala Harris and OMG the Memes, SOOO Many Hilarious MEMES

HA! Mark Hamill Brutally EDUCATED About How Absolutely RACIST His Post Praising Kamala Harris REALLY Is

And BOOM! Ben Shapiro Nukes Kamala Harris and Her Half-As*ed Statement on Pro-Hamas Protests in D.C.

No WORDS: Secret Service Whistleblower Leaks ANOTHER Damning Detail About Trump's Security on July 13

WHOA: What Six Democrats Just Did to Kamala Harris MIGHT Be a Sign of TROUBLE in the Democratic Party

=======================================================================

Tags: BIDEN JENNIFER RUBIN JOE BIDEN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

'KNOCK KNOCK'! We Could Watch Elon Musk OWN Rashida Tlaib and Antisemitic Dems All Day EVERY Day
Sam J.
Democrats Use Venn Diagram to Promote Kamala Harris and OMG the Memes, SOOO Many Hilarious MEMES
Sam J.
He's the GOAT: James Woods Mocks Kamala's Palace Coup As Only He Can (Then Goes on a Meme Tear)
Grateful Calvin
HA! Mark Hamill Brutally EDUCATED About How Absolutely RACIST His Post Praising Kamala Harris REALLY Is
Sam J.
Wellness Farms? Here's RFK Jr.'s Plan to Help People With Depression and ADHD
Amy Curtis
And BOOM! Ben Shapiro Nukes Kamala Harris and Her Half-As*ed Statement on Pro-Hamas Protests in D.C.
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
'KNOCK KNOCK'! We Could Watch Elon Musk OWN Rashida Tlaib and Antisemitic Dems All Day EVERY Day Sam J.
Advertisement