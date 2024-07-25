WOOF! Jennifer Rubin FAWNING All Over Biden's Speech About Dropping Out Is As Jennifer Rubin As It GETS

Jennifer Rubin really outdid herself this time posting about Biden's speech.

Seriously, look at this insanity:

If you cannot appreciate the dignity, the grace, the selflessness, the patriotism of that speech - akin to Washington's farewell - but instead feel compelled to denigrate him, nitpick or return to petty partisan politics I pity you. You're denying yourself the majesty, the… — Jen "Denial Dooms Democracy " Rubin (@JRubinBlogger) July 25, 2024

Her post continues:

You're denying yourself the majesty, the inspiration of America and of a great president. Go self-reflect.

Woof. We've seen her post some tone-deaf stuff before but THAT takes the tone-deaf cake. What a raving lunatic. We can say that, right? If not, we'll apologize later for calling a raving lunatic a raving lunatic.

Our bad.

I’m glad he passed the torch to the First Lady — Damin Toell (@damintoell) July 25, 2024

It was a partisan campaign speech. He talked about uniting the PARTY not the country. Good lord, Jen, get off your knees. — DelilahM (@delilahmused) July 25, 2024

Meep.

A hilarious self-satire of your own role as DNC propagandist.



Right? — Geoffrey Miller (@primalpoly) July 25, 2024

It's impossible to parody someone who is already a parody themselves.

You're a partisan shill. And an annoyingly melodramatic one at that. — PNW Selina 🗽🇺🇸 (@PNWSelina) July 25, 2024

Why are you the way you are? Aren't you embarrassed? — Chicks On The Right (@chicksonright) July 25, 2024

Money.

And no, she doesn't seem to be embarrassed about making a lot of money.

Comparing anything Joe Biden has said to Washington is embarrassing, even for someone like yourself who's all in for Democrats. He didn't gracefully step aside, he was forced out. That doesn't bother you that Democrats didn't get to pick his replacement? All we ever hear about… — Matthew Waite (@Matthew24081726) July 25, 2024

☝🏼 Most insufferable woman in DC ☝🏼 — WeWerePromisedZombies! (@JeromehartlF) July 25, 2024

And considering how insufferable most women in DC are? Yikes.

