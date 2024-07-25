Democrats Use Venn Diagram to Promote Kamala Harris and OMG the Memes, SOOO Many Hilarious MEMES

Tell us you're clueless about how unpopular and ridiculous your candidate is without telling us you're clueless about how unpopular and ridiculous your candidate is.

Surely the Democrats knew using a venn digram to promote Kamala Harris would backfire, yes?

We get it, they're not the brightest crayons in the room or the sharpest tools in the shed but still.

We heard we were sharing our favorite venn diagrams 👀 pic.twitter.com/JC6ZRau3GE — The Democrats (@TheDemocrats) July 24, 2024

Surely they know the history behind Kamala with venn diagrams and how much the Right has used them to make fun of her over the years. What, were they trying to reclaim them? Or maybe the intern is like 12 and has no idea what the Hell he/she/it/zhe/they are saying or doing because this post resulted in a lot of memes.

So many.

The memes ... OH the memes.

To be fair, there are some hilarious ones on this post we simply cannot include because Twitchy is a PG-13 site so if you want to take a gander at the more grown-up venn diagram memes they are on X. And yes, they are likely exactly what you're thinking they are.

Which makes this post from the Democrats even more accidentally funny.

Repeat after us: Kamala Harris, BORDER CZAR.

