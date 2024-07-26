Liz Cheney Sucks ... In Other News, Water Is Still Wet (ActBlue, Liz?...
WHOA ... Chris Cillizza (No, REALLY!) Calls Media Out for Pretending Biden CHOSE...
Here's Another VP Kamala Harris Flashback Dems and Media Will Attempt to Erase...
YIKES: Obama Sharing His OBVIOUSLY Staged Endorsement of Kamala Harris ONLY Makes Her...
WHOOPS! Pete Buttigieg's Debate Question Intended As a Trump Gotcha Steamrolls Biden Inste...
OUCH! RNC Research DROPS News Outlet's Harris Bail Fund Fact-Check Using THEIR OWN...
OF COURSE, SHE KNEW: Huge Majority of Voters Blame Kamala for Covering Up...
WATCH: Was Jess Piper SWATted? Libs of TikTok Presents Video Evidence Contradicting Her...
Amazon Sold Clothing That Wishes Death on Donald Trump and His Whole Family
KJP Says What WE ALL KNEW: Biden Dropped Out Not Due to His...
Expected in Oakland: Sad Thread on Police Response to Home Break In Shows...
Miss Maryland Teen Apparently Working Hard to Earn Miss Teen Terrorist Title
She's the Border Czar, and Team Trump Plans to Spend $32 Million Reminding...
Stephen King Challenges Elon Musk To A 'Dad Joke' Competition

THIS! Mary Katharine Ham DROPS Media Toads Trying to Make Trump Into a Coward for Refusing Kamala Debate

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  10:35 AM on July 26, 2024
Fuzzy Chimp

Trump has decided not to debate Kamala Harris as she is not yet the official nominee and is not entitled to the original debate Biden arranged with his people.

Of course, our pals in the media and on the left are trying to make it look like Trump is a coward by not sharing the whole story.

Advertisement

Like Sam Stein:

We don't hate the media enough.

Dude got shot in the head but sure, he's scared of CACKLES Harris.

Give us a break, Sam.

And then there's this doorknob.

Trump NEVER agreed to any debates with the VP.

Why would he?

C'mon people ... 

Mary Katharine Ham with multiple takedowns:

Recommended

Here's Another VP Kamala Harris Flashback Dems and Media Will Attempt to Erase From History
Doug P.
Advertisement

This.

SO much this!

Focus. Eyes on the prize and hold them all accountable for the garbage they spew ... like Mary Katharine Ham.

=======================================================================

Related:

YIKES: Obama Sharing His OBVIOUSLY Staged Endorsement of Kamala Harris ONLY Makes Her Look WORSE (Watch)

'KNOCK KNOCK'! We Could Watch Elon Musk OWN Rashida Tlaib and Antisemitic Dems All Day EVERY Day

WOOF! Jennifer Rubin FAWNING All Over Biden's Speech About Dropping Out Is As Jennifer Rubin As It GETS

Democrats Use Venn Diagram to Promote Kamala Harris and OMG the Memes, SOOO Many Hilarious MEMES

HA! Mark Hamill Brutally EDUCATED About How Absolutely RACIST His Post Praising Kamala Harris REALLY Is

=======================================================================

Tags: DEMOCRATS JOE BIDEN KAMALA HARRIS SAM STEIN TRUMP

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Here's Another VP Kamala Harris Flashback Dems and Media Will Attempt to Erase From History
Doug P.
WHOA ... Chris Cillizza (No, REALLY!) Calls Media Out for Pretending Biden CHOSE to Leave the Race
Sam J.
WATCH: Was Jess Piper SWATted? Libs of TikTok Presents Video Evidence Contradicting Her Claim
Aaron Walker
YIKES: Obama Sharing His OBVIOUSLY Staged Endorsement of Kamala Harris ONLY Makes Her Look WORSE (Watch)
Sam J.
OUCH! RNC Research DROPS News Outlet's Harris Bail Fund Fact-Check Using THEIR OWN VP Interview
Doug P.
Amazon Sold Clothing That Wishes Death on Donald Trump and His Whole Family
Aaron Walker

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Here's Another VP Kamala Harris Flashback Dems and Media Will Attempt to Erase From History Doug P.
Advertisement