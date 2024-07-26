THIS! Mary Katharine Ham DROPS Media Toads Trying to Make Trump Into a Coward for Refusing Kamala Debate

Trump has decided not to debate Kamala Harris as she is not yet the official nominee and is not entitled to the original debate Biden arranged with his people.

Of course, our pals in the media and on the left are trying to make it look like Trump is a coward by not sharing the whole story.

Like Sam Stein:

Trump camp says he's backing out of the debates — Sam Stein (@samstein) July 26, 2024

We don't hate the media enough.

Which is why they're already downplaying a goddamn assassination attempt. It interferes with their new "coward" narrative. — jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) July 26, 2024

Dude got shot in the head but sure, he's scared of CACKLES Harris.

Give us a break, Sam.

And then there's this doorknob.

Vice President Harris just announced she will be ready to debate Donald Trump on ABC on September 10, as he previously agreed to. — Brian Fallon (@brianefallon) July 25, 2024

Trump NEVER agreed to any debates with the VP.

Why would he?

C'mon people ...

Mary Katharine Ham with multiple takedowns:

The debate was agreed to with a candidate and campaign that no longer exist. That debate no longer exists. She has to negotiate for her own debate. https://t.co/76WMLgbI4F — Mary Katharine Ham (@mkhammer) July 26, 2024

You should probably start negotiating debate terms for yourself. https://t.co/LGbflliK5c — Mary Katharine Ham (@mkhammer) July 26, 2024

It’s strange to me how many think a woman can’t or shouldn’t negotiate the terms of her own debate now that she has formed a new campaign instead of inheriting them from a man who negotiated them so badly he had his ass handed to him by Trump and had to withdraw from the race. — Mary Katharine Ham (@mkhammer) July 26, 2024

This.

SO much this!

Focus. Eyes on the prize and hold them all accountable for the garbage they spew ... like Mary Katharine Ham.

=======================================================================

