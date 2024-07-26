Joe Was Better? LOL! CNN Has BAD News for the Democrat Elite Hoping for BUMP With Kamala Harris (Watch)

Huh, this isn't good ... for Democrats.

You'd think the Democrat elite dumping the old racist white guy to bring in the young(ish) black woman would result in a bigger bump for their party. Then again, picking someone as cringe, unlikable, phony, and obnoxious as Kamala Harris may not have been as smart as they thought.

Advertisement

People just really don't like her.

Even CNN says so:

CNN: Kamala’s momentum is almost nonexistent.



The positive change for Democrats has been going from Biden to Harris.



She’s still widely unpopular outside of California.pic.twitter.com/seIfsZO3t3 — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) July 26, 2024

Oof.

That's gotta sting.

Not to mention back in 2020 she couldn't even win her own state of California so maybe Democrats aren't as easily suckered as we thought they would be. Or we should say, as the Democrat elite thought they would be.

What's that old saying about putting lipstick on a pig? Just sayin'.

Most folks see through the fake hype and don't like Kamala. — RedeemerBroadcasting (@RBINetwork) July 26, 2024

I lived in California. Nobody likes her there either. — Kent king (@KentKingB) July 26, 2024

The fix on CNN — Ginny 🇺🇸🌸🌺❤️ (@ginny6319) July 26, 2024

BAHAHAHAHA, RIGHT.

Because CNN is so pro-Trump.

I think Harry Enten is a secret Trumper 😂



He appears to take joy in delivering this kind of news. — Dutch Burke (@DutchBurke) July 26, 2024

It doesn't take a Trumper to see what the Democrats have done and are doing here is wrong and the most undemocratic thing they could possibly do.

Would be glorious to see it bit them in the backside.

=======================================================================

Related:

Liz Cheney Sucks ... In Other News, Water Is Still Wet (ActBlue, Liz? REALLY?!)

WHOA ... Chris Cillizza (No, REALLY!) Calls Media Out for Pretending Biden CHOSE to Leave the Race

THIS! Mary Katharine Ham DROPS Media Toads Trying to Make Trump Into a Coward for Refusing Kamala Debate

YIKES: Obama Sharing His OBVIOUSLY Staged Endorsement of Kamala Harris ONLY Makes Her Look WORSE (Watch)

'KNOCK KNOCK'! We Could Watch Elon Musk OWN Rashida Tlaib and Antisemitic Dems All Day EVERY Day

=======================================================================