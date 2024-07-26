BAHAHA! 100s of 1000s of Annoying White Leftist Women Meet to Support Kamala...
MSNBC Was Not Expecting These Answers When They Asked Female Voters Their Thoughts...
CACKLE! Kamala Reportedly Tried to Get Tough With Netanyahu About a Ceasefire and...
Liz Cheney Sucks ... In Other News, Water Is Still Wet (ActBlue, Liz?...
WHOA ... Chris Cillizza (No, REALLY!) Calls Media Out for Pretending Biden CHOSE...
Here's Another VP Kamala Harris Flashback Dems and Media Will Attempt to Erase...
THIS! Mary Katharine Ham DROPS Media Toads Trying to Make Trump Into a...
YIKES: Obama Sharing His OBVIOUSLY Staged Endorsement of Kamala Harris ONLY Makes Her...
WHOOPS! Pete Buttigieg's Debate Question Intended As a Trump Gotcha Steamrolls Biden Inste...
OUCH! RNC Research DROPS News Outlet's Harris Bail Fund Fact-Check Using THEIR OWN...
OF COURSE, SHE KNEW: Huge Majority of Voters Blame Kamala for Covering Up...
WATCH: Was Jess Piper SWATted? Libs of TikTok Presents Video Evidence Contradicting Her...
Amazon Sold Clothing That Wishes Death on Donald Trump and His Whole Family
KJP Says What WE ALL KNEW: Biden Dropped Out Not Due to His...

Joe Was Better? LOL! CNN Has BAD News for the Democrat Elite Hoping for BUMP With Kamala Harris (Watch)

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  12:15 PM on July 26, 2024
AP Photo/Matt Rourke

Huh, this isn't good ... for Democrats.

You'd think the Democrat elite dumping the old racist white guy to bring in the young(ish) black woman would result in a bigger bump for their party. Then again, picking someone as cringe, unlikable, phony, and obnoxious as Kamala Harris may not have been as smart as they thought.

Advertisement

People just really don't like her.

Even CNN says so:

Oof.

That's gotta sting.

Not to mention back in 2020 she couldn't even win her own state of California so maybe Democrats aren't as easily suckered as we thought they would be. Or we should say, as the Democrat elite thought they would be.

What's that old saying about putting lipstick on a pig? Just sayin'.

BAHAHAHAHA, RIGHT.

Because CNN is so pro-Trump.

It doesn't take a Trumper to see what the Democrats have done and are doing here is wrong and the most undemocratic thing they could possibly do.

Recommended

CACKLE! Kamala Reportedly Tried to Get Tough With Netanyahu About a Ceasefire and It Did NOT Go Well
Sam J.
Advertisement

Would be glorious to see it bit them in the backside.

=======================================================================

Related:

Liz Cheney Sucks ... In Other News, Water Is Still Wet (ActBlue, Liz? REALLY?!)

WHOA ... Chris Cillizza (No, REALLY!) Calls Media Out for Pretending Biden CHOSE to Leave the Race

THIS! Mary Katharine Ham DROPS Media Toads Trying to Make Trump Into a Coward for Refusing Kamala Debate

YIKES: Obama Sharing His OBVIOUSLY Staged Endorsement of Kamala Harris ONLY Makes Her Look WORSE (Watch)

'KNOCK KNOCK'! We Could Watch Elon Musk OWN Rashida Tlaib and Antisemitic Dems All Day EVERY Day

=======================================================================

Tags: BIDEN DEMOCRATS KAMALA HARRIS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

CACKLE! Kamala Reportedly Tried to Get Tough With Netanyahu About a Ceasefire and It Did NOT Go Well
Sam J.
WHOA ... Chris Cillizza (No, REALLY!) Calls Media Out for Pretending Biden CHOSE to Leave the Race
Sam J.
THIS! Mary Katharine Ham DROPS Media Toads Trying to Make Trump Into a Coward for Refusing Kamala Debate
Sam J.
Here's Another VP Kamala Harris Flashback Dems and Media Will Attempt to Erase From History
Doug P.
WATCH: Was Jess Piper SWATted? Libs of TikTok Presents Video Evidence Contradicting Her Claim
Aaron Walker
MSNBC Was Not Expecting These Answers When They Asked Female Voters Their Thoughts on Kamala Harris
Twitchy Video

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
CACKLE! Kamala Reportedly Tried to Get Tough With Netanyahu About a Ceasefire and It Did NOT Go Well Sam J.
Advertisement