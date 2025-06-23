Laura Ingraham Spots 2 'Self-Righteous Media Dinosaurs' With ZERO Self-Awareness

Church Employees Return Fire and Kill Shooter; Rep. Shri Thanedar Calls for Gun...
Doug P. | 5:40 PM on June 23, 2025
AP Photo/George Walker IV

The legacy/corporate media continue to complain because their industry is in a death spiral all while having absolutely no idea what and who is responsible for cratering public trust in "journalism." 

Americans’ trust in the media to report the news fairly and accurately has sunk to its lowest point in more than five decades. 

Just 31 percent of respondents in Gallup’s latest survey on the topic said they trust the mainstream media “a great deal” or “a fair amount,” while 36 percent said they don’t trust the media “at all.” Another third said they do not have much trust in the media.

The reason for that couldn't have been more apparent than when CBS News' Scott Pelley complained to CNN's Anderson Cooper about how the media allowed the "rise of Trump." 

The "Democratic Wins" account, which ironically evolved into that name after "Biden Wins" and "Kamala Wins" both ended up as disaster losses for the Left, called that a powerful moment: 

In actuality, the clip speaks volumes but not the kind the Dems would like everybody to believe. 

Laura Ingraham spotted ZERO self-awareness from those guys:

Pelley wondering why the legacy media is doomed is the living epitome of the "we're all trying to find the guy who did this" hot dog meme. 

They can't stand it, and that's palpable. Pelley's even made college graduates listen to him whine about it

