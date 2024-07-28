YIKES! If Dems Call This Sad Little Pro-Kamala Get Together at The Villages 'Enthusiasm' She's in TROUBLE

BREAKING: The Kamala's Wins account has not improved from when it was the Biden's Wins account. That being said, we almost feel sorry for them considering Kamala Harris has zero wins to talk about ... so they have to make stuff up.

Like this:

BREAKING: The villages in Florida, typically dominated by MAGA extremists, have been completely taken over by Vice President Kamala Harris’ campaign. This is a remarkable turnaround. Retweet so all Americans see this campaign’s energy and enthusiasm. pic.twitter.com/GkufzJDV9V — Kamala’s Wins (@harris_wins) July 27, 2024

Retweet so all Americans see this campaign's energy and enthusiasm?

100 golf carts, four Harris signs ... in a community of over 100k?

C'mon you guys, this is just embarrassing.

Kamala Harris is holding a campaign rally in Florida.



This is being called "huge turnout." 😂pic.twitter.com/9w7Fbz6eBX — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) July 27, 2024

Huge turnout.

K.

Oh, and for people trying to claim that wasn't a rally?

This is a Harris campaign rally by the way. Kamala won't be there in person. This is where she will be: pic.twitter.com/syEvYyYtDB — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) July 27, 2024

DeSantis with the TKO:

That’s a small fraction of the golf carts that descend on the various Villages courses for “dew sweeper” tee times every morning… https://t.co/stqwXCy98n — Ron DeSantis (@RonDeSantis) July 27, 2024

But but but, Kamala is on FIRE, y'all! She's so popular!

NEW: About 100 golf cart owners parade in a caravan through The Villages in Florida for VP Kamala Harris.



The event comes as the Harris campaign has launched a ground game in Florida to try to flip it blue.



According to the Tallahassee Democrat, the GOP is pacing to have a… pic.twitter.com/lS849SstOb — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) July 27, 2024

His post continues:

According to the Tallahassee Democrat, the GOP is pacing to have a lead of 1 million registered voters by the time the election rolls around. This isn’t stopping the Harris campaign however who sees Florida as a state they can win.

Oof, that's gotta sting.

Let's be fair, the Harris campaign has to lie, lie, and lie some more ... it's all they've got.

