YIKES! If Dems Call This Sad Little Pro-Kamala Get Together at The Villages 'Enthusiasm' She's in TROUBLE

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  9:05 AM on July 28, 2024
Twitchy/Meme

BREAKING: The Kamala's Wins account has not improved from when it was the Biden's Wins account. That being said, we almost feel sorry for them considering Kamala Harris has zero wins to talk about ... so they have to make stuff up.

Like this:

Retweet so all Americans see this campaign's energy and enthusiasm?

100 golf carts, four Harris signs ... in a community of over 100k? 

C'mon you guys, this is just embarrassing.

Huge turnout.

K.

Oh, and for people trying to claim that wasn't a rally?

DeSantis with the TKO:

But but but, Kamala is on FIRE, y'all! She's so popular!

Sam J.
His post continues:

According to the Tallahassee Democrat, the GOP is pacing to have a lead of 1 million registered voters by the time the election rolls around.

This isn’t stopping the Harris campaign however who sees Florida as a state they can win.

Oof, that's gotta sting.

Let's be fair, the Harris campaign has to lie, lie, and lie some more ... it's all they've got.

=======================================================================

