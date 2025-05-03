Trump Tells Congress to Cut ATF Funding by At Least 28 Percent

Well, 28 percent is a start. The Trump administration is reportedly telling the ATF to cut its budget by at least 28 percent.

🚨BREAKING🚨



President Trump just told Congress to cut ATF's budget by at least 28%.



His proposed budget targets numerous Biden-era infringements & "ATF offices that have criminalized law-abiding gun ownership through regulatory fiat." pic.twitter.com/vuFwztptJF — Gun Owners of America (@GunOwners) May 2, 2025

Advertisement

The program name is called "Refocus ATF Enforcement and Regulatory Policies." It reads, "The Budget re-prioritizes resources toward illegal firearms traffickers fueling violent crime and crime gun tracing that State and local law enforcement need to track down dangerous criminals, such as MS-13 gang members."

It adds, "The previous administration used the ATF to attack gun-owning Americans and undermine the Second Amendment."

Woo-hoo! — Law of Self Defense (@LawSelfDefense) May 2, 2025

Okay. This is I absolutely love. — AmongTheRandom (@BR_AmngTheRndm) May 2, 2025

Only 72% more to go! LFG. — CowboyTechie 🇺🇸 (@tlbray) May 2, 2025

That’s a good start, but should be 100%. — Nurse Lioness (@CardioFixer) May 2, 2025

Eliminate it! — Everything 2A 🇺🇸 (@everything2A) May 2, 2025

If they get rid of the NFA that would reduce staffing requirements. Let’s do both. — The Engine (@ngintx) May 2, 2025

Don't stop there, cut it by 100% @POTUS — Whale Psychiatrist ™️ (@k_ovfefe2) May 2, 2025

This is not what I voted for, I voted for 100% — Semisi 🇺🇸 (@RealSemisi) May 2, 2025

Stomp that shit out completely 💯 % — Chris Slaughter (@ChrisSl00434160) May 3, 2025

Words. I’ll believe it when they actually do it. — Herman Hermann (@_Hank__Rearden_) May 2, 2025

DOGE did a good job cutting the fat, but there are still so many federal agencies that need to be eliminated, including the ATF. Defund.

***