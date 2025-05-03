Deputy Sheriff in Ohio Killed By the Father of a Man Who Died...
Trump Tells Congress to Cut ATF Funding by At Least 28 Percent

Brett T. | 6:45 PM on May 03, 2025
Well, 28 percent is a start. The Trump administration is reportedly telling the ATF to cut its budget by at least 28 percent. 

The program name is called "Refocus ATF Enforcement and Regulatory Policies." It reads, "The Budget re-prioritizes resources toward illegal firearms traffickers fueling violent crime and crime gun tracing that State and local law enforcement need to track down dangerous criminals, such as MS-13 gang members."

It adds, "The previous administration used the ATF to attack gun-owning Americans and undermine the Second Amendment."

DOGE did a good job cutting the fat, but there are still so many federal agencies that need to be eliminated, including the ATF. Defund.

