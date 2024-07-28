Kamala Asked About Working With GOP on the Border and OMG the Look on Mayorkas' Face is PRICELESS (Watch)

There is one giant elephant in the room Democrats keep trying to ignore about the Kamala Harris campaign and that is Kamala herself. Unlikable, unwatchable, cringe-inducing speeches, she's really a train wreck. At least they could blame Biden's issues on his age.

What's going on with Kamala Harris just Kamala.

And it's not good.

Case in point, when Kamala was asked about working with the GOP on the southern border this is what she had to say:

What the Hell is this? Democrats … really? REALLY? lol pic.twitter.com/Xi1x4KzYj4 — The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) July 28, 2024

HUH?

What now?

And of course, if you watch Mayorkas you can tell something inside of him is dying as he listens to her talk about the border BUT he has to keep smiling like a neutered mannequin because the camera is on him.

Painful. We get it, Alejandro.

Oh, and she's all yours.

GorT: she never speaks with any substance. Maybe the ultimate politician...but you could replace her with a ChatGPT bot trained on about 100 words. https://t.co/NjqgqLzcF8 — The Gormogons (@Gormogons) July 28, 2024

If you've ever seen 'The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas' you will remember the song the governor sings about how he never says anything - it's a 'side step'. Kamala is really good at saying nothing but talking a lot.

Which isn't a good thing.

If Mayorkas wasn’t standing behind her, no one would have a clue what she was talking about. — Hugo First, Esq. (@badpunsintended) July 28, 2024

And the look on his face is PRICELESS.

She’s as dumb as a rock. The border crisis is Kamala’s creation- and she’ll continue to allow it to spiral. We can’t afford for her to take America’s checkbook on the road and bribe countries not to send illegals our way. Kamala tried that once and it was a huge fail. https://t.co/LevFCprLRL — AdorableDeplorable (@Kelly80367382) July 28, 2024

Oh, and just because we're givers, here's Kamala saying what she REALLY thinks about the southern border ... this is even worse than the word salad because her Marxist colors shine through.

KAMALA HARRIS:



“We must have the courage to object to the term Radical Islamic Terrorist.”



“We also must have the courage to object to the term illegal alien.”



Yikes!! pic.twitter.com/PQ8m57jCt4 — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) July 27, 2024

The best thing Republicans can do to beat Kamala is to keep letting her TALK.

