Kamala Asked About Working With GOP on the Border and OMG the Look on Mayorkas' Face is PRICELESS (Watch)

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  9:25 AM on July 28, 2024
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

There is one giant elephant in the room Democrats keep trying to ignore about the Kamala Harris campaign and that is Kamala herself. Unlikable, unwatchable, cringe-inducing speeches, she's really a train wreck. At least they could blame Biden's issues on his age.

What's going on with Kamala Harris just Kamala.

And it's not good.

Case in point, when Kamala was asked about working with the GOP on the southern border this is what she had to say:

HUH?

What now?

And of course, if you watch Mayorkas you can tell something inside of him is dying as he listens to her talk about the border BUT he has to keep smiling like a neutered mannequin because the camera is on him.

Painful. We get it, Alejandro. 

Oh, and she's all yours.

If you've ever seen 'The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas' you will remember the song the governor sings about how he never says anything - it's a 'side step'. Kamala is really good at saying nothing but talking a lot.

Which isn't a good thing.

And the look on his face is PRICELESS.

Oh, and just because we're givers, here's Kamala saying what she REALLY thinks about the southern border ... this is even worse than the word salad because her Marxist colors shine through.

The best thing Republicans can do to beat Kamala is to keep letting her TALK.

