Gets Even WORSE for Kamala Harris: Dems Were Calling on KAMALA to Step Down Earlier This Year (Watch)

Democrats didn't start calling on Joe Biden to step down until after he had a disastrous debate performance against Donald Trump. Interestingly enough, these same Democrats were calling on KAMALA HARRIS to step down earlier this year.

No. Really.

Because they knew she polled worse than Joe, she was more unlikable and unpopular than Joe, and even if they pretend otherwise they all knew she was selected so Joe could check off the right identity boxes.

And it wasn't just Democrats, it was the media as well.

Twitchy favorite MAZE (@mazemoore) put this together and holy WOW.

Watch:

April 26, 2024. CNN roundtable discusses how Kamala Harris may actually be dragging Biden down in his bid for re-election.😂



They discussed the fact that people don't like her, including swing voters, and that her voice is annoying.🤣 pic.twitter.com/sukcAwalTY — MAZE (@mazemoore) July 26, 2024

They didn't like her in 2020.

They didn't like her earlier this year.

They still don't like her.

Way to go, Democrats.

OOF.

She’s a drag.



A well known drag.



-George Harrison

A Hard Day’s Night — Bobby Ferrari (@Bobby_Ferrari1) July 27, 2024

Yup. Super unpopular BUT if they overlooked the first black female VP? Marketing NIGHTMARE.

Fun, ain't it?

Wow, this is only 3 month old. They all must have whiplash from changing their narrative so fast — HRamsey (@fwthindependent) July 26, 2024

Modern-day Democrats only care about one thing and one thing only, winning elections and staying in power. Why else would they have taken part in such a blatant and obvious coup?

Ugly stuff.

Can't make this stuff up can we? Sheesh. — Doctor Jack (@DoctorJack16) July 26, 2024

Even The Babylon Bee can't make this crap up and they're EXPERTS at it.

