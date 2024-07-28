Pete Buttigieg Going on Fox News to Convince Viewers Dems Actually DO Like...
Gets Even WORSE for Kamala Harris: Dems Were Calling on KAMALA to Step Down Earlier This Year (Watch)

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  10:15 AM on July 28, 2024
AP Photo/Nick Ut

Democrats didn't start calling on Joe Biden to step down until after he had a disastrous debate performance against Donald Trump. Interestingly enough, these same Democrats were calling on KAMALA HARRIS to step down earlier this year.

No. Really.

Because they knew she polled worse than Joe, she was more unlikable and unpopular than Joe, and even if they pretend otherwise they all knew she was selected so Joe could check off the right identity boxes.

And it wasn't just Democrats, it was the media as well. 

Twitchy favorite MAZE (@mazemoore) put this together and holy WOW.

Watch:

They didn't like her in 2020.

They didn't like her earlier this year.

They still don't like her.

Way to go, Democrats.

OOF.

Yup. Super unpopular BUT if they overlooked the first black female VP? Marketing NIGHTMARE.

Fun, ain't it?

