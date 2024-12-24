After Four Years of Hiding Biden's Disaster, Eugene Robinson Thinks the Media Must Grow a Spine

If you are looking for a last-minute Christmas gift for a legacy journo near you, might we be bold enough to suggest a mirror. Large, small, handheld, any mirror will do.

Because it is clear that none of them own even a single one.

The media parade of failing to learn anything from the 2024 election, being completely out of touch with the American people, and continuing to push narratives instead of facts has been endless. All you need to do is look at the recent coverage of the New York subway arson attack to understand why the legacy media is dead and will likely never be resuscitated.

The latest to perform a simultaneous face plant while stepping on a rake is none other than The Washington Post's Eugene Robinson. Last night, Robinson wrote what might be one of the most unintentionally hilarious op-eds we have read in a long time, and THAT is saying something.

We cannot abide Donald Trump’s wish for a compliant news media https://t.co/HVlBSoJJLC — Eugene Robinson (@Eugene_Robinson) December 24, 2024

Ah, yes. If we know anything about the legacy media, it is that they are compliant with everything Donald Trump says and does. LOL.

But it gets SO much funnier. Robinson's subheadline in his article claims that Trump is attacking 'independent journalism.'

No, Gene-o. Independent journalists and media outlets are the ones Trump loves to talk to. Because they cover him fairly. It is Democrat apparatchiks such as yourself who usually find themselves in his sights, with good reason.

Here's some more from Robinson:

Anyone who doubts the incoming Trump administration poses a serious threat to independent journalism has not been paying attention. An attack is already underway — and we journalists must not allow ourselves to be intimidated.



President-elect Donald Trump has announced — and demonstrated — what is coming. 'We have to straighten out the press,' he said last week. 'Our press is very corrupt, almost as corrupt as our elections.' Trump says he wants “a fair media,” but what he means by fair is tame and compliant.

We love the bravado from Robinson here, who has never stood up to anything or anyone who had a (D) after their name.

Which recent Washington Post story does Robinson think was the most fair? Was it the one where they said that Defense Secretary nominee Pete Hegseth's Bronze stars were 'common'? Or maybe it was the one where Robinson's colleague Jennifer Rubin wrote just after the election that Hitler is 'literally' in power?

How can they write this and not know they’re inspiring spit-takes of laughter. pic.twitter.com/nOtgVQ5fm1 — ConservativeNotCrazy (@IAMMGraham) December 24, 2024

As we said, this is what happens when you live your entire life with zero self-reflection.

You've been compliant/obsequious for 4 years, why change now? pic.twitter.com/WwImfCwf7k — You're Not Asian! (@You_reNotAsian) December 24, 2024

We must have missed all those stories from Robinson and the Post criticizing Biden's mental decline. Or the disastrous Afghanistan pullout. Or his ties to China. Or, you know, maybe just covering inflation honestly. Just to name a few.

This the independent media you are talking about? pic.twitter.com/lzzdDJARng — Maurice Townshend (@MauriceTownshe3) December 24, 2024

OOF.

That screenshot is gonna leave a mark.

The people who destroyed objective journalist are YOU. Donald Trump has NOTHING to do with the descent into subjectivity, bias, bigotry, and personal animus.



You, Eugene Robinson, and the rest of the sycophants decided opinion pages weren't enough and took down hard news.



Y-O-U — George Young (@GeorgeY97013481) December 24, 2024

They will never learn. They are incapable of it.

I guess compliance and complicity are only acceptable during a Dem administration. https://t.co/Qvh7mB8e5Y — TJ (@RestoreHonor) December 24, 2024

Of course. Because that, as we all know, is (D)ifferent.

Then stop lying. — Robert Hogan (@TheBuddhaRob) December 24, 2024

Again, they cannot. They don't know how. And if ancient journos like Robinson ever did know how to stop, he has long since forgotten.

Eugene robinson? Tired, old, worn out. Nobody pays attention to him anymore. A totally irrelevant Democratic political hack from yesteryear — Central Valley 🇺🇸 (@Imagodei01) December 24, 2024

Another funny part of this story is that in his Post bio, Robinson says that he hosts a weekly online chat ... protected by a paywall.

Could he understand new media any LESS?

We doubt very much that anyone outside of others in the Post's newsroom ever participate in that chat.

wtf is independent journalism? @washingtonpost isn't trying to say that's them, is it? — GMR (@GMRSHOTTAKER) December 24, 2024

We still haven't stopped laughing at that characterization Robinson granted unto himself.

LOL. We think Michael Shellenberger, Glenn Greenwald, Alex Berenson, Matt Taibbi, Bari Weiss, and many others might have a few things to say about that.

Hahaha



Mainstream media lies have been exposed.



Most media pushes a Democrat agenda.



That much has become clear.



True independent truth seeking journalists will be fine



Democrat controlled mouthpiece media ?



Might have a problem being believed.

Robinson is a old lefty hack — Chicago Guy (@dvdmtmbn) December 24, 2024

Yes, independent journalism is fine. It is thriving, actually. Dead outlets like The Washington Post? Not so much.

Are you sure you are a journalist? — Jim McDonald (@jemaz) December 24, 2024

Decades ago, maybe. Back when Robinson was covering World War I.

You spelled propagandist wrong… — Dave Woodley (@DaveLegacy44) December 24, 2024

Maybe along with a mirror, a nice Christmas gift for Robinson and his fellow hacks would be a nice word-of-the-day calendar.

They can finally learn what the word 'propagandist' means.