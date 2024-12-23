'Best Video You'll See Today'! Repeat Calif. Shoplifters Learn the HARD Way Prop....
INFURIATING: Story About Guatemalan Illegal Who Set Woman on FIRE on Subway Gets...
Here's a Who's Who of the Killers, Mass Murderers, and Child Rapists Biden...
VIP Membership Christmas SALE: 60% Off!
Byron York OWNS Journo Claiming Kash Patel Will Target Trump Enemies With List...
VIP
Biden's Selective 'Conscience' About Sanctity of Life Adds Another Element to His Despicab...
'Tax Cut for the Rich My A*S': Brit Hume OWNS Lefties Claiming Trump...
Despicable Media: NY Daily News Headline on NYC Subway Arson Attack Earns Community...
WTAF?! Biden Commutes Fed Death Sentences of Nearly All Child Killers and Mass...
Not My Problem: DHS Chief Mayorkas Disgracefully Dodges Question About Trafficked Children
'Orangeland' Has a Nice Ring to It: Trump Repeats Desire to Acquire Greenland...
Monday Morning Meme Madness
VIP
What Did She Know? Kamala Harris Must Be Held Accountable for Hiding Joe...
Check Your Privilege? Georgia Homeowner ARRESTED for Calling Police on Squatters on HER...

Legacy Media Newscasts Do Their Thing With the NYC Subway Murder Story

Doug P.  |  12:49 PM on December 23, 2024
Screen shot

There has been a horrific murder on a New York City subway train, and details about the suspect have come out, and it probably won't come as a surprise that the man was in the U.S. illegally:

Advertisement

The New York Post reports the suspect first entered the country illegally in 2018 but was deported by the Trump administration. Then he got back into the U.S. after Biden took office and opened the borders, which has culminated in yet another maddening and tragic result of Biden and Mayorkas (and their Dem "sanctuary city" enablers) dereliction of duty at the border.

Newsbusters monitored the legacy media's newscasts and what they found probably won't surprise you:

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Advertisement

Trump kicked this savage out of the country, Biden let him back in, and then New York Dems provided him sanctuary and then the legacy media either ignored or completely left out key details about the suspect. Then the media wonders why trust in their industry is at a record low. Newsbusters has the transcripts from the one network outlet that did bother to report this story. 

And they're based in New York City, but some stories just aren't worth mentioning for "protecting the narrative" purposes.

They consider their responsibilities to be spreading the Left's propaganda. Doing actual "journalism" is way down their list of perceived responsibilities.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
'Best Video You'll See Today'! Repeat Calif. Shoplifters Learn the HARD Way Prop. 36 Is in Effect
Doug P.
INFURIATING: Story About Guatemalan Illegal Who Set Woman on FIRE on Subway Gets SOOO Much Worse
Sam J.
Byron York OWNS Journo Claiming Kash Patel Will Target Trump Enemies With List of How FBI Targeted TRUMP
Sam J.
Here's a Who's Who of the Killers, Mass Murderers, and Child Rapists Biden JUST Saved from Death Row
Sam J.
'Tax Cut for the Rich My A*S': Brit Hume OWNS Lefties Claiming Trump ONLY Cut Taxes for the Rich (Thread)
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Monday Morning Meme Madness FuzzyChimp
Advertisement