Legacy Media Newscasts Do Their Thing With the NYC Subway Murder Story

There has been a horrific murder on a New York City subway train, and details about the suspect have come out, and it probably won't come as a surprise that the man was in the U.S. illegally:

Advertisement

BIDEN HAS BLOOD ON HIS HANDS: The 33-year-old man from Guatemala, who set a woman on fire on the NYC subway, had previously been deported under the Trump admin but reentered the U.S under the Biden Administration. He even stayed in taxpayer-funded shelters for migrants in NYC! pic.twitter.com/WiRpEmiDW9 — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) December 23, 2024

🙏 😢 Another young woman who died horribly because Joe Biden ripped opened the border and invited in the

chaos and violence of pre-civilization. https://t.co/RQh6po58cK — Miranda Devine (@mirandadevine) December 23, 2024

The New York Post reports the suspect first entered the country illegally in 2018 but was deported by the Trump administration. Then he got back into the U.S. after Biden took office and opened the borders, which has culminated in yet another maddening and tragic result of Biden and Mayorkas (and their Dem "sanctuary city" enablers) dereliction of duty at the border.

Newsbusters monitored the legacy media's newscasts and what they found probably won't surprise you:

CBS Evening News was the only legacy media newscast to cover the horrendous burning to death of a woman on the NYC subway, and omitted details of the suspected murderer's migrant status. ABC and NBC didn't even bother airing a report at all. pic.twitter.com/sf5ycXMFFD — Jorge Bonilla (@BonillaJL) December 23, 2024

Trump kicked this savage out of the country, Biden let him back in, and then New York Dems provided him sanctuary and then the legacy media either ignored or completely left out key details about the suspect. Then the media wonders why trust in their industry is at a record low. Newsbusters has the transcripts from the one network outlet that did bother to report this story.

Wow, considering how much national news over-covers NYC — MAGA M&M (@MAGAmegaMAGA) December 23, 2024

And they're based in New York City, but some stories just aren't worth mentioning for "protecting the narrative" purposes.

The mainstream media is totally complacent as to their journalistic responsibilities. — Conservative (@DineenRisk) December 23, 2024

They consider their responsibilities to be spreading the Left's propaganda. Doing actual "journalism" is way down their list of perceived responsibilities.