Go Home Kam-Kam, You're DRUNK: Transcript of Kamala Immigration/GOP Speech ACCIDENTALLY Hilarious

As Twitchy readers know, Kamala Harris is famous (infamous?) for giving really really really really bad speeches. Heck, we covered one earlier this morning when she was asked by the press if she would work with the GOP on the southern border.

Welp, lucky you guys because Libby Emmons was good enough to provide a transcripts of what the Hell Kamala was saying during that same speech.

Unfortunately, it makes even less sense now.

Take a gander.

Her post painfully continues:

And the work that we have begun is the work that is going to be ongoing. There is no question, and I said this from the beginning, that our approach to this issue has to be with a commitment to a long term investment and it has to be a commitment to consistency, the United States has to be consistent. There were times when were more engaged and we saw good results, less engaged, and we can see where the work and the partnerships then deteriorate. So I am committed to ensuring that we engage in an active way on the root causes, on addressing the cause and effect, and also being partners in the western hemisphere, understanding that we have a responsibility and if we ignore that responsibility it will visit itself upon us in a very domestic way."

Pete Buttigieg Going on Fox News to Convince Viewers Dems Actually DO Like Kamala Goes SO Wrong (Watch)
You guys, even Grammarly can't figure out WTF Kamala was trying to say here.

HA HA HA HA HA HA

Oh, man.

Good point. But it does open her up to so much well-deserved criticism.

And again, when Biden made no sense it could be chocked up to his being ANCIENT. Kamala has zero excuses which makes this worse for her and more hilarious for us.

Heh.

And there it is.

