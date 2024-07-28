Go Home Kam-Kam, You're DRUNK: Transcript of Kamala Immigration/GOP Speech ACCIDENTALLY Hilarious

As Twitchy readers know, Kamala Harris is famous (infamous?) for giving really really really really bad speeches. Heck, we covered one earlier this morning when she was asked by the press if she would work with the GOP on the southern border.

Advertisement

Welp, lucky you guys because Libby Emmons was good enough to provide a transcripts of what the Hell Kamala was saying during that same speech.

Unfortunately, it makes even less sense now.

Take a gander.

Don't listen to what she said, read it, and then let me know your takeaway.



"I am meeting with a lot of folks. And the work that we have begun is the work that is going to be ongoing. There is no question, and I said this from the beginning, that our approach to this issue has… https://t.co/DN7F5NzJJx — Libby Emmons (@libbyemmons) July 28, 2024

Her post painfully continues:

And the work that we have begun is the work that is going to be ongoing. There is no question, and I said this from the beginning, that our approach to this issue has to be with a commitment to a long term investment and it has to be a commitment to consistency, the United States has to be consistent. There were times when were more engaged and we saw good results, less engaged, and we can see where the work and the partnerships then deteriorate. So I am committed to ensuring that we engage in an active way on the root causes, on addressing the cause and effect, and also being partners in the western hemisphere, understanding that we have a responsibility and if we ignore that responsibility it will visit itself upon us in a very domestic way."

You guys, even Grammarly can't figure out WTF Kamala was trying to say here.

HA HA HA HA HA HA

Oh, man.

It makes it really hard to hold her accountable for anything she says. — ~DeTheBrat~ (@DeTheBrat) July 28, 2024

Good point. But it does open her up to so much well-deserved criticism.

It's just the usual Kamala-speak, AKA a meaningless word salad. — Ironhead841 (@Mt2Aguy) July 28, 2024

And again, when Biden made no sense it could be chocked up to his being ANCIENT. Kamala has zero excuses which makes this worse for her and more hilarious for us.

It's got electrolytes! — HellmerActual (@hellmeractual) July 28, 2024

Heh.

Translated as “we’re going to do stuff, we’re not sure what stuff is, but if we work hard enough together we are sure to get stuff done” so basically she wants to do something, and as president she will do something. — The Great Unwashed (@thegr8unwashed1) July 28, 2024

And there it is.

=======================================================================

Related:

Gets Even WORSE for Kamala Harris: Dems Were Calling on KAMALA to Step Down Earlier This Year (Watch)

Advertisement

THIS Is Called a COUP! Obama Reportedly Threatened Biden With 25th Amendment 'With Kamala's Approval'

Kamala Asked About Working With GOP on the Border and OMG the Look on Mayorkas' Face is PRICELESS (Watch)

YIKES! If Dems Call This Sad Little Pro-Kamala Get Together at The Villages 'Enthusiasm' She's in TROUBLE

Wait? She's RIGHT! Democrats Should DEFINITELY Do What Kamala Harris Wants When It Comes to This

=======================================================================