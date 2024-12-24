'Explain It to Our Faces': Victims' Families React to Biden's Death Row Clemency

The Biden Administration commuted the sentences of 37 federal death row inmates on Monday. The last-minute move has been widely criticized, and justifiably so.

The clemency has devastated some family members of the victims. Families that the Biden Administration didn't bother to consult or even notify that the monsters that raped and murdered their loved ones would be shown mercy.

Does anyone believe Joe Biden had the decency to first warn the victims' families that clemency was coming for killers?



Of course not.



Biden is both corrupt and fundamentally indecent. — Tom Cotton (@TomCottonAR) December 23, 2024

Some of those family members are speaking out.

Alex Snell, the brother of Amanda Snell, spoke to the New York Post about the commuted sentence of Jorge Avila-Torrez, who murdered his sister in 2009.

President Biden needs to explain his death-sentence commutations “to our faces,” says the furious brother of a young female naval officer murdered by one of the “despicable’’ clemency recipients. “I’d rather see it go back to the way it was, where he was sentenced to death,” said Alex Snell, 42, of Jorge Avila-Torrez, who fatally strangled Snell’s 20-year-old sister, Amanda Snell, in her Arlington, Va., barracks in July 2009. “He should have gotten that penalty,” Snell told The Post of the killer — who also sexually assaulted and murdered two little girls and raped a grad student. In a sweeping act of clemency, Biden lowered the death-penalty sentences of 37 of the feds’ 40 current death-row inmates to life in prison without parole

Snell called Biden's act of clemency for the man who killed his sister 'Despicable.'

It's highly unlikely that anyone from the Biden Administration will reach out to the victim's families. Looking family members in the eye when you are about to show mercy to their loved one's murderers would take courage, and courage is something Biden is gravely lacking.

Brandon Council was sentenced to death for the murders of Donna Major and Katie Skeen during a 2017 bank robbery. Donna's family spoke to Fox News about Council's commutation.

Donna Major’s family SLAMS Joe Biden for granting clemency to her kiIIer right before Christmas without speaking to them pic.twitter.com/GrSYOURxTO — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) December 24, 2024

Donna's daughter, Heather Turner, requested a face-to-face meeting with the Pardon Attorney in May. Those requests were denied. This administration was not tone-deaf; they just didn't care.

The Biden administration released a statement attempting to spin their spineless decision to commute the death sentences of some of our nation's worst offenders as a moral one.

I am commuting the sentences of 37 individuals on federal death row to life sentences without the possibility of parole.



This action is consistent with my Administration's moratorium on federal executions, except for cases involving terrorism and hate-motivated mass murder. pic.twitter.com/Obxfytxxbb — President Biden (@POTUS) December 23, 2024

If there were truly courage to Biden's convictions, would he not have granted clemency to all 40 death row inmates? If it were truly a moral choice, why are there exceptions to his morality? If he can not in good conscience allow the next administration to resume executions, then why leave three men on death row to execute?

The political stunt has rubbed salt in the wounds of the families who lost loved one and they are pissed.

They're not alone.

Joseph Biden is filth… https://t.co/xCrfYi3x8a — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) December 23, 2024

No doubt Biden would pardon this sicko if he were on federal death row https://t.co/cnzUhfctTf — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) December 23, 2024

Biden's legacy, from the open border to this spineless act of clemency, will be as the president who neutered America. At every opportunity, both domestically and internationally, the Biden administration has projected weakness.

Thankfully, this invertebrate of an administration will end in less than a month. It may be too late for the families affected by this cowardly decision, but at least on January 20th, this country will get her spine back.