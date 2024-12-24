'Have a Great Day': Greg Gutfeld Just DECIMATES Nate Silver for Claiming Crime...
Ironic: Journalist Manipulates Data in Order to Portray Media Distrust As a Republican...
Elon Musk Responds to Anthony Scaramucci's Threat to Stay out of Politics As...
X BRUTALLY Reminds Rachel Maddow About Biden's JOKE Admin After She Mocks Trump's...
SUCH a Tool: Anthony Scaramucci Threatens Elon Musk to Stay Out of Politics...
Her Own Personal KRYPTONITE! Top Trump Campaign Pollster Shares Which of Their Ads...
Home for Christmas? American Airlines Flights Resume After 'Technical Issue' Briefly Groun...
'INSANE': Mollie Hemingway Takes House Ethics Report on Matt Gaetz APART with Just...
Would You Look at That: BLS Chart Shows SHOCKING Disparity in Jobs Between...
Scott Jennings: Why Is CNN Covering Gaetz When Biden Just Commuted Prisoners’ Death...
Republican Releases Video Advocating Public Executions for Illegal Aliens Who Kill or Rape...
Fire on the Water: Fatal Florida Boat Explosion Captured on Video
Former President Bill Clinton Hospitalized For a Fever: X Speculates On the Possible...
Woman Says Canada Is a White Supremacist, Colonial Project Just Like Israel

'Explain It to Our Faces': Victims' Families React to Biden's Death Row Clemency

Eric V.  |  1:00 PM on December 24, 2024
AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein

The Biden Administration commuted the sentences of 37 federal death row inmates on Monday. The last-minute move has been widely criticized, and justifiably so.

The clemency has devastated some family members of the victims. Families that the Biden Administration didn't bother to consult or even notify that the monsters that raped and murdered their loved ones would be shown mercy.

Advertisement

Some of those family members are speaking out.

Alex Snell, the brother of Amanda Snell, spoke to the New York Post about the commuted sentence of Jorge Avila-Torrez, who murdered his sister in 2009.

President Biden needs to explain his death-sentence commutations “to our faces,” says the furious brother of a young female naval officer murdered by one of the “despicable’’ clemency recipients.

“I’d rather see it go back to the way it was, where he was sentenced to death,” said Alex Snell, 42, of Jorge Avila-Torrez, who fatally strangled Snell’s 20-year-old sister, Amanda Snell, in her Arlington, Va., barracks in July 2009.

“He should have gotten that penalty,” Snell told The Post of the killer — who also sexually assaulted and murdered two little girls and raped a grad student.

In a sweeping act of clemency, Biden lowered the death-penalty sentences of 37 of the feds’ 40 current death-row inmates to life in prison without parole

Snell called Biden's act of clemency for the man who killed his sister 'Despicable.' 

President Biden needs to explain his death-sentence commutations “to our faces,” says the furious brother of a young female naval officer murdered by one of the “despicable’’ clemency recipients.

Recommended

'Have a Great Day': Greg Gutfeld Just DECIMATES Nate Silver for Claiming Crime is ACKSHUALLY Down in NYC
Sam J.
Advertisement

It's highly unlikely that anyone from the Biden Administration will reach out to the victim's families. Looking family members in the eye when you are about to show mercy to their loved one's murderers would take courage, and courage is something Biden is gravely lacking.

Brandon Council was sentenced to death for the murders of Donna Major and Katie Skeen during a 2017 bank robbery. Donna's family spoke to Fox News about Council's commutation.

Watch.

Donna's daughter, Heather Turner, requested a face-to-face meeting with the Pardon Attorney in May. Those requests were denied. This administration was not tone-deaf; they just didn't care.

The Biden administration released a statement attempting to spin their spineless decision to commute the death sentences of some of our nation's worst offenders as a moral one.

If there were truly courage to Biden's convictions, would he not have granted clemency to all 40 death row inmates? If it were truly a moral choice, why are there exceptions to his morality? If he can not in good conscience allow the next administration to resume executions, then why leave three men on death row to execute? 

Advertisement

The political stunt has rubbed salt in the wounds of the families who lost loved one and they are pissed.

They're not alone.

Biden's legacy, from the open border to this spineless act of clemency, will be as the president who neutered America. At every opportunity, both domestically and internationally, the Biden administration has projected weakness.

Thankfully, this invertebrate of an administration will end in less than a month. It may be too late for the families affected by this cowardly decision, but at least on January 20th, this country will get her spine back. 

Tags: DEATH PENALTY DONALD TRUMP FEDERAL GOVERNMENT JOE BIDEN PARDON

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

'Have a Great Day': Greg Gutfeld Just DECIMATES Nate Silver for Claiming Crime is ACKSHUALLY Down in NYC
Sam J.
Elon Musk Responds to Anthony Scaramucci's Threat to Stay out of Politics As Only HE Can and LOL
Sam J.
X BRUTALLY Reminds Rachel Maddow About Biden's JOKE Admin After She Mocks Trump's Hostage Envoy Picks
Sam J.
'INSANE': Mollie Hemingway Takes House Ethics Report on Matt Gaetz APART with Just 1 Teensy Bit of Proof
Sam J.
Ironic: Journalist Manipulates Data in Order to Portray Media Distrust As a Republican Problem
Gordon K
SUCH a Tool: Anthony Scaramucci Threatens Elon Musk to Stay Out of Politics and HOOBOY Was THAT Ever Dumb
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
'Have a Great Day': Greg Gutfeld Just DECIMATES Nate Silver for Claiming Crime is ACKSHUALLY Down in NYC Sam J.
Advertisement