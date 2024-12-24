'Have a Great Day': Greg Gutfeld Just DECIMATES Nate Silver for Claiming Crime is ACKSHUALLY Down in NYC

If anyone needs to learn to read the room it is definitely Nate Silver. For example, if you're going to talk about how crime is actually down in New York City you might wait a day or even a week or two before saying so after a woman has been literally burned to DEATH on the subway by an illegal.

The timing is just not great here, Nate.

NYC has a considerably lower crime rate than most large American cities. It's also a city of 8+ million where lots of crazy shit happens on a daily basis. I don't blame anyone for being concerned but it's sort of a test for whether you think in terms of narratives or base rates. — Nate Silver (@NateSilver538) December 23, 2024

So hey, the data is good to know but the timing is not great.

Like at all. Again, read the room bro, save yourself the trolling and dragging.

Case in point, Greg Gutfeld with the TKO:

"Sorry ma'am, your daughter was burned alive on a subway train by a maniac freely roaming the city, and while we understand your outrage - it shouldn't reflect poorly on the city's base rate of violence. Have a great day." https://t.co/mDEGYXXA60 — GregGutfeld (@greggutfeld) December 24, 2024

Two hits.

Greg 'hitting' Silver's post, Silver's post hitting the ground.

It's wild how these big cities with Soros DA's and stripped down, emasculated police departments have lower crime rates, isn't it? I feel like statistical data is only as good as the info fed into it. GIGO. — Pam D (@soirchick) December 24, 2024

Nate Silver's latest "Well akshully..." is right up there with "You're wrong about paying more at the grocery store. Look at this chart of economic data!" — Vigorous Nudnik (@VNudnik) December 24, 2024

Ouch. — Richard DeCamp (@richdecamp) December 24, 2024

Deservedly so.

Did Nate go to dinner with Don Lemon? — Eddie Gallagher (@ejgallagher1) December 24, 2024

Heh. We see what he did there.

Listen up…. We realize some of you or your family members will die as a result of our immigration policies, and quite frankly, this is a sacrifice we are willing to make.



- Democrats — SECRET SQUIRREL ⎷⎷ (@SecritSqrl) December 24, 2024

So we know this 'squirrel' is being snarky and even a little facetious but sadly we could see this coming from our pals in the Democratic Party. True story. Their idea of sacrifice 'for the greater good' is never a good thing for Americans as they've proven for the past four years.

Thank God they lost in November.

Media is great isn't it? — 37th Chamber (@micahdevore) December 24, 2024

Is it though?

