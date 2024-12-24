'Have a Great Day': Greg Gutfeld Just DECIMATES Nate Silver for Claiming Crime is ACKSHUALLY Down in NYC

'Explain It to Our Faces': Victims' Families React to Biden's Death Row Clemency
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  1:25 PM on December 24, 2024
Meme

If anyone needs to learn to read the room it is definitely Nate Silver. For example, if you're going to talk about how crime is actually down in New York City you might wait a day or even a week or two before saying so after a woman has been literally burned to DEATH on the subway by an illegal.

The timing is just not great here, Nate.

So hey, the data is good to know but the timing is not great.

Like at all. Again, read the room bro, save yourself the trolling and dragging.

Case in point, Greg Gutfeld with the TKO:

Two hits.

Greg 'hitting' Silver's post, Silver's post hitting the ground.

Deservedly so.

Heh. We see what he did there.

So we know this 'squirrel' is being snarky and even a little facetious but sadly we could see this coming from our pals in the Democratic Party. True story. Their idea of sacrifice 'for the greater good' is never a good thing for Americans as they've proven for the past four years.

Thank God they lost in November.

Is it though?

===========================================================================

===========================================================================

