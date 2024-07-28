GET A GRIP! Megyn Kelly Just Goes OFF on the Scolds Shaming JD Vance for Comments on Cat Ladies

Remember long ago when Mitt Romney was honest about the people who do and do not pay taxes in this country? And the Left lost their damn minds because no one else had ever been so honest about the fact that almost half of this country has no real skin in the game when it comes to taxes.

Shortly thereafter we heard stories about the dog in the crate on top of the car and binders of women ... and Romney lost.

All the while, there were some people on the Right who wagging their fingers at Mitt for saying something so hateful.

And don't even get us started about the way they treat Trump when he's honest and 'crass'.

So sadly, we're not exactly surprised at the reaction of some scolds on the Right who have spent days now trying to shame JD Vance for being honest about cat ladies. Forget that Democrats literally just performed a coup ... Vance said something MEAN!

Megyn Kelly said it best:

For all of you still bitching about JD Vance’s childless cat lady remarks: KAMALA HARRIS SUPPORTS THE STERILIZATION & MUTILATION OF PERFECTLY HEALTHY MINOR CHILDREN.

GET A GRIP — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) July 27, 2024

PREACH.

Now now now, we get it, there are some women who cannot have children and that's (we hope) why some on the Right were not happy with his comments but c'mon already. Let's stop helping the Left hurt our candidates and focus on what matters most.

Yeah, we want to win the election. Shame on us?

People have no sense of humor. — The Silent Majority (@SarCatStyX) July 28, 2024

It just feels like some people on the Right would rather b*tch about JD Vance than make sure Kamala Harris loses. And considering what we just saw happen that is insane to us. Democrats are so determined to keep power they got rid of their nominee and 'selected' the candidate without one single American vote. NOT ONE. And we're supposed to be upset about cat ladies?

As Megyn said, GET A GRIP.

