Pete Buttigieg Going on Fox News to Convince Viewers Dems Actually DO Like Kamala Goes SO Wrong (Watch)

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  11:15 AM on July 28, 2024
AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib

With the way Democrats are pushing Pete Buttigieg, you'd think they'd have 'selected' him to replace Joe Biden after they kicked him out. We get it, they're trying really hard to pretend Kamala is this great politician so Pete is just doing his job (and he likely wants the elite to pick him for her VP) but you can tell even he's not exactly sold on her.

Even though he's sure working hard to pretend he is.

What a good little lackey:

Oh, and speaking of good little lackeys, we are using Aaron Rupar's thread of the interview because well, that's pretty damn funny, don't you think?

Also, we do give Buttigieg some credit for going on Fox considering very few Democrats will.

Look how hard Aaron is working to make Pete look tough.

PERSONALITY CULT.

Democrat elite literally just kicked their nominee out because they were afraid he couldn't win and replaced him with the most unpopular Democrat of all. That's a cult.

If Pete was actually 'very good at this,' Rupar wouldn't have to tell people he is.

That's the reality. 

Nobody likes Kamala.

Honestly, we don't actually believe Pete likes Kamala ... just sayin'.

=======================================================================

