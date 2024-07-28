Pete Buttigieg Going on Fox News to Convince Viewers Dems Actually DO Like Kamala Goes SO Wrong (Watch)

With the way Democrats are pushing Pete Buttigieg, you'd think they'd have 'selected' him to replace Joe Biden after they kicked him out. We get it, they're trying really hard to pretend Kamala is this great politician so Pete is just doing his job (and he likely wants the elite to pick him for her VP) but you can tell even he's not exactly sold on her.

Even though he's sure working hard to pretend he is.

What a good little lackey:

Pete Buttigieg on Fox News Sunday on the New York Times' gripes about Kamala Harris: "The idea that somebody hasn't been tested or vetted when they have been vice president of the United States for nearly four years just doesn't make any sense." pic.twitter.com/c0WjNOlCUh — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) July 28, 2024

Oh, and speaking of good little lackeys, we are using Aaron Rupar's thread of the interview because well, that's pretty damn funny, don't you think?

Also, we do give Buttigieg some credit for going on Fox considering very few Democrats will.

Pete Buttigieg on Fox News Sunday on Trump: "He even broke his promise to that J6 mob when he said, 'I will be at your side when you march down to the Capitol.' But he actually did keep two promises: He kept his promise to destroy the right to choose in this country, and he kept… pic.twitter.com/6Y82nifwa3 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) July 28, 2024

Look how hard Aaron is working to make Pete look tough.

Pete Buttigieg on Fox News Sunday on Biden: "Unlike Republicans who in Trump's personality cult will take a look at Donald Trump and say he's perfectly fine even though he seemed unable to tell the difference between Haley and Pelosi, even though he's rambling about electrocuting… pic.twitter.com/lh5W7MB5cq — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) July 28, 2024

PERSONALITY CULT.

Democrat elite literally just kicked their nominee out because they were afraid he couldn't win and replaced him with the most unpopular Democrat of all. That's a cult.

Pete Buttigieg is very good at this: "Crime is down under Joe Biden and crime was up under Donald Trump. Now, I don't know how often that gets reported on this network, so if you're watching this at home, do yourself a favor and look up the data ... why would America want to go… pic.twitter.com/KyciVm4gUG — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) July 28, 2024

If Pete was actually 'very good at this,' Rupar wouldn't have to tell people he is.

Buttigieg is an idiot. He’s not qualified for his position any more than @VP https://t.co/rCGnZqHcMI — Wesson (@dswesson) July 28, 2024

Just another political punk that think we have not watched 3 years of “the border is secure” and when his poll numbers on immigration were worse than root canal, he woke up. This guy about as slick as they come. #BORDER https://t.co/6PXCTdaHDH — Gary Kaltbaum (@GaryKaltbaum) July 28, 2024

I'm sure she'd absolutely kill it in an open primary. We can check the 2020 results to confirm this. pic.twitter.com/12RuuAZ21x — 𝕃𝕠𝕘𝕚𝕔-𝕏 (@logicbot3000) July 28, 2024

That's the reality.

Nobody likes Kamala.

Honestly, we don't actually believe Pete likes Kamala ... just sayin'.

