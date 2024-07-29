OOPS! Last Supper's 'Olympic Jesus' Caught Celebrating 'New Gay Testament' on Instagram, Deletes (Got It)

What the Absolute EFF?! Newly LEAKED Text Messages Reveal DAMNING Update on Trump...
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  9:35 AM on July 29, 2024
Twitchy Meme

We've heard a lot about how the opening ceremony at the Olympics in France was NOT at all intended to be a gay/drag depiction of the Last Supper and that conservatives, Republicans, and Christians are just POUNCING because reasons. Media have been working overtime to make the story about unreasonable people on the Right, and how the imagery was taken out of context and blah blah blah.

And you know, we were just about ready to correct the record and say, 'Eh, maybe it was just some sort of feast of Gods thing' but THEN we came across this post from Sarah Fields who just so happened to catch Barbara Butch giving the whole thing away on Instagram.

Butch is the rather large woman in the center of the table ... or as she calls herself, 'Olympic Jesus'.

No really.

Take a look:

And would you look at that? She tried deleting everything so they could continue to pretend this wasn't an attack on Christians.

Oopsie, busted.

But but but, it was just an art thing, a French thing, you know, some sort of feast of Gods thing.

Except, you know, it wasn't. Heck, Olympic Jesus said so.

Absolutely they did.

And as usual, the apologies and backpedaling, and coverups started up when the backlash was more than they expected.

Typical.

=======================================================================

