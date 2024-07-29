AWFL Influencer Gentle Parents Other AWFLS on How to HELP Elect the Poor Black Woman and OMG Make It Stop

Once again please note we did not misspell AWFUL in our headline (not once, but twice) - it is an acronym that stands for Affluent White Liberal Woman. That being said, these women really are AWFUL.

It's as if they don't understand how damn condescending and even racist what they're saying and doing really is.

Not to mention EVERY sentence they utter sounds like a question if when they're not asking a question.

Watch this ... full transparency, we didn't make it all the way through:

“As white women we need to use our privilege to make positive changes.”



Former teacher turned “influencer” infantilizes the “white women for Kamala Harris” and suggests that white women should never “correct” black women. pic.twitter.com/uj00SfwZb9 — TENET Media (@watchTENETnow) July 29, 2024

Someone close to even one of them should tell them how annoying this really is and how they're not helping anyone by pretending white women have to protect and help black women because they're incapable of doing it themselves. Again, how can any black woman put up with this crap?

Also, if there was a 'White Women for Trump' group the media would cover it and call each and every one of them a white nationalist BUT since it's a bunch of white liberal women, they're just doing it for the greater good or some other happy horse crap.

And people are mad at JD Vance for being honest about these broads? How many cats owned? How many boxes of wine opened?

PUH-LEASE.

how is this person real — i/o (@eyeslasho) July 29, 2024

Never thought we'd wish someone WAS just AI.

I don’t want to be in any sort of group mentality that refers to themselves as “white women”.



We have absolutely nothing in common.



These women are whiny, lack critical thinking and speak with the most annoying nasal fry. — Miss Jo (@therealmissjo) July 29, 2024

Yup. Groups like this one are a gross misrepresentation of women as a whole.

These are not kind empathetic people they are narcissistic psychopaths. — Rebecca V Anti-Communist (@RebeccaAVelo) July 29, 2024

Patting themselves on the backs for helping the poor black woman.

Yup.

