Elon Musk Hilariously Goes THERE Dragging Gavin Newsom for Throwing Hissy Fit Over Parody/AI Kamala Ad

There is a quite frankly FABULOUS parody ad for Kamala Harris going around on social media and it's absolutely brilliant. Clearly it's not a real ad because it's all too honest about what a horrible woman, person, and candidate Kamala is and we all know they're working very hard to pretend she's not a train wreck for this to be real. Elon Musk himself shared it ... it's actually really well done.

In case you missed it, here it is:

Kamala Harris Campaign Ad PARODY pic.twitter.com/5lBxvyTZ3o — Mr Reagan 🇺🇸 (@MrReaganUSA) July 26, 2024

Cry MORE, Gavin.

Manipulating a voice in an “ad” like this one should be illegal.



I’ll be signing a bill in a matter of weeks to make sure it is. pic.twitter.com/NuqOETkwTI — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) July 29, 2024

Should be ILLEGAL?! What now?

C'mon Gavin, people can tell it's a parody unless of course he himself is admitting it's too close to the truth. Either way, Musk was not amused by Gavin's whining or THREAT.

I checked with renowned world authority, Professor Suggon Deeznutz, and he said parody is legal in America 🤷‍♂️ https://t.co/OCBewC3XYD — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 29, 2024

This 'Professor Suggon Deeznutz' sounds like he knows what he's talking about.

Ha.

HA ha.

HA HA HA HA HA HA.

Had Gavin not banned plastic straws , he’d be able to grasp at something more worthy 🤣😂🤣🤣😂🤡🤡🤡 pic.twitter.com/xDdMoHuIH3 — sandy (@3Sandy7_) July 29, 2024

THAT'S right. He did ban straws ... that solved all of California's issues and problems.

Heh.

Hello, 911, I’d like to report a murder — Kevin Dalton (@TheKevinDalton) July 29, 2024

Highly respected scholar🥜 — Ron Coleman (@RonColeman) July 29, 2024

Absolutely.

Pretty much the perfect response to Newscum — Jeff Carlson (@themarketswork) July 29, 2024

In closing:

Newsom should create an endowed 😉 chair at Univ of California for Prof Deeznuts — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 29, 2024

Take NO prisoners, Elon!

