Elon Musk Hilariously Goes THERE Dragging Gavin Newsom for Throwing Hissy Fit Over Parody/AI Kamala Ad

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  11:37 AM on July 29, 2024
Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

There is a quite frankly FABULOUS parody ad for Kamala Harris going around on social media and it's absolutely brilliant. Clearly it's not a real ad because it's all too honest about what a horrible woman, person, and candidate Kamala is and we all know they're working very hard to pretend she's not a train wreck for this to be real. Elon Musk himself shared it ... it's actually really well done.

In case you missed it, here it is:

Cry MORE, Gavin.

Should be ILLEGAL?! What now? 

C'mon Gavin, people can tell it's a parody unless of course he himself is admitting it's too close to the truth. Either way, Musk was not amused by Gavin's whining or THREAT.

This 'Professor Suggon Deeznutz' sounds like he knows what he's talking about.

Ha.

HA ha.

HA HA HA HA HA HA.

THAT'S right. He did ban straws ... that solved all of California's issues and problems. 

Heh.

Absolutely.

In closing:

Take NO prisoners, Elon!

