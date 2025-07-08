Mayor Karen Bass Says the Problems at MacArthur Park Can't Be Solved Overnight
President Trump Snaps at Reporter Who Asks About Epstein Files

But He's TOTES Not a Commie! Zohran Mamdani Wants to Seize Investment Property for the Homeless

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 9:00 PM on July 08, 2025
AP Photo/Heather Khalifa

The media insist New York Mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani isn't a communist. If you ignore the fact that his comments, including 'seizing the means of production' (a well-known communist slogan), that is.

But here's Mamdani -- once again -- claiming he can just take property because he feels like it:

When someone shows you who they are, believe them.

And the homeless issue won't be solved by stealing property. It's an issue of mental illness and drug use that the Left refuses to address.

But Mamdani's totes not a commie, y'all.

Someone's gotta pay the taxes to fund his giant government.

Which is why affluent New Yorkers love him, but the rest of us see him for who he really is.

They never lead by example.

They're exempt from the policies, laws, and rules they force on the rest of us.

Rep. Jamie Raskin: MAGA’s Assault on Planned Parenthood Is Unconstitutional
Brett T.
These are just 'investment' properties, so they'll just be out of the millions of dollars they paid for them.

Until that doesn't fix the homeless issue, then he'll start taking houses from rich, white liberals.

Yep.

Raze the buildings to the ground.

Politifact told us he isn't.

No, but if you have a house or apartment, the Left will seize that too, because someone else is homeless.

The once great city will be in serious trouble if he's elected.

They sure are.

But they pretend those of us who want to keep our money and property are the 'greedy' ones.

They keep telling us all that stuff we read in history books wasn't 'real' communism.

