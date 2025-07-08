But He's TOTES Not a Commie! Zohran Mamdani Wants to Seize Investment Property for the Homeless

The media insist New York Mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani isn't a communist. If you ignore the fact that his comments, including 'seizing the means of production' (a well-known communist slogan), that is.

But here's Mamdani -- once again -- claiming he can just take property because he feels like it:

Mamdani wants to seize your property pic.twitter.com/lw7gj0ndkb — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) July 8, 2025

When someone shows you who they are, believe them.

And the homeless issue won't be solved by stealing property. It's an issue of mental illness and drug use that the Left refuses to address.

Seize the means of production

Seize private property

Redistribute according to "need"

There's a word for this — Jim Hanson (@JimHansonDC) July 8, 2025

But Mamdani's totes not a commie, y'all.

Want US to return to work?



When did @ZohranKMamdani ever have a job? — Maggie Leber (@MaggieL) July 8, 2025

Someone's gotta pay the taxes to fund his giant government.

Mamdani is a communist, plain and simple — Chuck Callesto (@ChuckCallesto) July 8, 2025

Which is why affluent New Yorkers love him, but the rest of us see him for who he really is.

Starting with Mamdani and his family's property. He can lead by example. — Tom in FL (@thomasa56) July 8, 2025

They never lead by example.

They're exempt from the policies, laws, and rules they force on the rest of us.

Wait a second, if Mamdami seizes properties, won't the owners be homeless putting more out on the streets and in shelters? Statement is a little contradictory? — Mike Holt (@Submarines_Rule) July 8, 2025

These are just 'investment' properties, so they'll just be out of the millions of dollars they paid for them.

Until that doesn't fix the homeless issue, then he'll start taking houses from rich, white liberals.

If this came to fruition, I would start demolishing all the properties, let NYC become vacant land.



I do think we should open institutions for many of the homeless who are mostly mentally ill or incapable of holding a job, but seizing property is not gonna happen. — Justin Bryan Galloway (@JustinBGalloway) July 8, 2025

Yep.

Raze the buildings to the ground.

Politifact told us he isn't.

I don't have a luxury condo, empty or otherwise so i think I'm good https://t.co/i7rk22s51x — hilda 🕊🌿 (@hildaflowrr) July 8, 2025

No, but if you have a house or apartment, the Left will seize that too, because someone else is homeless.

Get ready for the great implosion of NYC. Might be the start of the actual plot from the flick Escape from New York https://t.co/fApifjOZOD — JimInFlorida (@Jim33875) July 8, 2025

The once great city will be in serious trouble if he's elected.

Democrats are the party of envy, bitterness, and cruelty. https://t.co/z8NnOI4Ngd — Redhead Commando (@RedheadCommando) July 8, 2025

They sure are.

But they pretend those of us who want to keep our money and property are the 'greedy' ones.

Mamdani is an unashamed communist. Doesn't anyone read history books to know where this goes? https://t.co/xPauvPTGno — The Hunt Cynthia (@cynthiahunt1) July 8, 2025

They keep telling us all that stuff we read in history books wasn't 'real' communism.

