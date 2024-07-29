LOOK OUT! Meet the 'Men' in Charge of Organizing White Dudes for Kamala (We Have Questions, LOL)

Are Tech Overlords Erasing Trump's Assassination From the Internet?
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  1:40 PM on July 29, 2024
AngieArtist

Ever since Kamala Harris was CHOSEN by the Democrat elite (aka Barack Obama), white lefties have lost their damn minds forming groups to help the poor black woman get elected because as we all know, Democrats are super racist and think very little of black people.

Otherwise they wouldn't have to 'save' them or 'help them' by using their white privilege to do so.

Don't ask us, man, we think it's really insulting and stupid.

We've covered both the 'White Women for Kamala' and the 'White Dudes for Kamala' groups ... but when we saw who's behind the white dudes group?

Ha.

HA ha.

Yeah yeah, we know, it's not nice to laugh but these yahoos deserve it.

Guys.

Yeah, we have questions. 

At the time of this writing, White Dudes for Kamala is having their first 'get together' tonight via Zoom and people like Pete Buttigieg, Mark Ruffalo, Sean Astin, and even Mark Hamill will be on the call. Oh, and this editor is also attending for shiznits and giggles.

There better not be any misgendering! 

Heh.

DUDE BROS.

*snort*

We love Jebra, so much.

They call themselves DUDES ... which feels a bit like false advertising, just sayin'.

Something like that.

This hat MUST become a thing.

Seriously.

=======================================================================

