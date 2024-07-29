LOOK OUT! Meet the 'Men' in Charge of Organizing White Dudes for Kamala (We Have Questions, LOL)

Ever since Kamala Harris was CHOSEN by the Democrat elite (aka Barack Obama), white lefties have lost their damn minds forming groups to help the poor black woman get elected because as we all know, Democrats are super racist and think very little of black people.

Otherwise they wouldn't have to 'save' them or 'help them' by using their white privilege to do so.

Don't ask us, man, we think it's really insulting and stupid.

We've covered both the 'White Women for Kamala' and the 'White Dudes for Kamala' groups ... but when we saw who's behind the white dudes group?

Ha.

HA ha.

Yeah yeah, we know, it's not nice to laugh but these yahoos deserve it.

These are the guys running “White Dudes for Harris” lmfao pic.twitter.com/zsgHspDTeX — Alex Bruesewitz 🇺🇸 (@alexbruesewitz) July 28, 2024

Guys.

Yeah, we have questions.

At the time of this writing, White Dudes for Kamala is having their first 'get together' tonight via Zoom and people like Pete Buttigieg, Mark Ruffalo, Sean Astin, and even Mark Hamill will be on the call. Oh, and this editor is also attending for shiznits and giggles.

There better not be any misgendering!

Heh.

Why do they always look like this — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) July 29, 2024

None of them can even come close to benching 225 — Greg Price (@greg_price11) July 29, 2024

DUDE BROS.

*snort*

Are any of them single? 😍 — Dr. Jebra Faushay (@JebraFaushay) July 29, 2024

We love Jebra, so much.

They call themselves DUDES ... which feels a bit like false advertising, just sayin'.

Looks like a list of dudes every woman has to block from their DMs — Corinne Clark Barron (@corinnec) July 29, 2024

Something like that.

This hat MUST become a thing.

Seriously.

